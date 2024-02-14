Chris Pratt Says He and His Kids Are 'So Lucky' to Have 'Mama and Step-Mama' Katherine Schwarzenegger

The father of three paid tribute to his wife in a sweet Instagram post on Valentine's Day

Chris Pratt/Instagram; Michael Kovac/Getty Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt with daughters Eloise and Lyla

Chris Pratt is grateful for his Valentine.

Sharing a sweet tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on Instagram Wednesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 44, praised her as "an amazing wife, mama, step-mama and friend."

"Happy Valentine’s Day Darling! The kids and I are so lucky to have you in our lives," he wrote, concluding, "Grateful for you today and always ♥️."

In some of the photos included in the post, the mom is hard at work with her two littles, Eloise Christina, 18 months, and Lyla Maria, 3½. Pratt's oldest — 11-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris — did not appear in the shots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: All About Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's Children

Last month, Pratt featured a photo on his Instagram Story showing all three of his kids enjoying their morning meal together.

In the sweet snapshot, the sibling trio sat alongside each other at a round table. Jack dug into a bowl of cereal while his little sisters had their plates of food set out at their seats.

"Breakfast is served!" Pratt captioned the post, adding, "I'll be fasting til noon 🫡."

Chris Pratt/Instagram Eloise, Lyla and Jack eat breakfast

During an April 2023 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Thor: Love and Thunder star reflected on the experience of raising daughters after being a boy dad to Jack, who was born in 2012.

"I love it. It's fantastic," he said. "You know, you hear that maybe the experience is different and it really is."

He continued, "My daughter Lyla is so girly. I picked her up yesterday and she said, 'Oh Daddy, that's a cute outfit. Look, you have little cute pockets.' That's not something Jack ever said to me."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.