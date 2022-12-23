Chris Pratt reveals he was stung in eyeball by bee in video

Chris Pratt was stung in the eye by a bee after being inspired by Texas Bee Works beekeeper Erika Thompson.

The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself revealing his sore left eye and how he got it.

"So I’ve been following this bee lady on Instagram," he said.

"She’s so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, ‘They’re very calm today.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star was left with a painful looking swollen eye (Instagram)

"’I’m going to remove the bee. I’m going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen.’"

He explained that her videos have "built up this false sense of security in me, to whereas I said, ‘I think I can control bees too.’

"So I saw a beehive two days ago and I went towards it and the man standing next to me said, ‘Hey careful there’s bees’ and I said, ‘These bees look very calm,’" Pratt continued.

"And I just stared at these bees and one of them came out and stung me in the eyeball."

Before the dramatic unveiling (Instagram)

Pratt then removed his sunglasses to show his painful-looking swollen left eye.

"So, anyway, f**k that bee lady," he joked before concluding the video.

His Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 co-star Pom Klementieff commented, "Noooooooo ouch!"

Stick to the day job: Pratt (R) with his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 co-star Pom Klementieff, who commented, ‘Noooooooo ouch!’ (Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

The "bee lady" Thompson herself also replied, referencing Pratt voicing Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie.

"Wait—so now you’re going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?!" she wrote.

"If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario." Her comment has received almost 5000 likes.