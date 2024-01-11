Chris Pratt Posts Shirtless Results After Working Out Every Day of 2024, Thanks to Wife Katherine's 'Nudging'

"She poked me in the ribs. She said, ‘get up,'" Pratt said on his Instagram stories

Chris Pratt is following through with his New Year’s resolution.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 44, shared an update on day 10 of his goal to work out every day of January — and his secret to keeping it going. On Wednesday, Pratt took to his Instagram Stories to talk about the role his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt played in his morning routine.

“Okay so, day 10 done. When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was. And now I’m up again today before the kids,” he said to the camera from his gym.

“But I didn’t credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep," he added. "She did that yesterday and today. I set my alarm and then, you know, I did that thing where I was like, ‘I’m just going to lay here with my eyes closed.’ She poked me in the ribs. She said, ‘get up.’”

Pratt went on to say that he applauds all those who help their loved ones get motivated to follow through with their goals because he knows it can be hard.

“Credit to all the people out there who are doing it with the help of someone else," he said. "Credit to all those someone else’s and to those of you who don’t have someone poking you in the ribs and need that motivation from someone.”

He continued: "Maybe I can give it to you right now. Get up, go get that workout. Feel good, drink some water.”

The following Instagram Story post was a mirror selfie of the actor showing off his muscles and holding a thumbs up.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt, 34, have two daughters together. A year after saying "I do" in June 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria, 3. They later announced the arrival of their second child together, Eloise Christina, 18 months, in March 2022.

Pratt also has a son, Jack, 11, with ex-wife Anna Faris.



