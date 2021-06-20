Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger's anniversary: A look at their gushing love for each other

Is it hot in here or did Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt just walk in? The famous power couple celebrated two years of marriage on June 8 and by the looks of it, sparks are still flying.

The lovebirds married during a dreamy ceremony in a Montecito, California, where the bride wore not just one, but two custom Giorgio Armani Privé wedding dresses.

And the two still can't stop talking about each other. They both shared anniversary posts praising the other.

"Jurassic World" star Pratt called Schwarzenegger his "dearest love" and wrote about his wife clipping his toenails and "suffering from indigestion due to eating too much curry" all while maintaining her "beautiful smile." Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, called Pratt her "love angel face" and wrote she was "forever grateful to God" for bringing them together.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt lovingly lock eyes.

For their anniversary celebrations, the couple mowed down on In-N-Out burgers and Pratt gifted his bride a "nice piece of jewelry," Pratt told USA TODAY.

"They say the second anniversary is supposed to be wood or paper or something like that," Pratt said. "I went with diamonds because I've been gone a lot. I'm sure she won't object."

In honor of their nuptials, were looking back at their most swoon-worthy moments, from their fairy tale wedding day to making quarantine banana bread.

Going Instagram official

You know a couple is getting serious when it they make their partnership Instagram official. Pratt and Schwarzenegger hit that relationship milestone on Dec. 13, 2018, Schwarzenegger's birthday.

"Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room," Pratt shared alongside a collection of photos of himself and his then-girlfriend goofing around. "I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

Sharing their dreamy wedding day

Pratt popped the question in January 2019, months after the pair had people guessing if they were an item when they were spotted together in June 2018.

The day after their wedding, the couple shared a photo and message describing their big day.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives," they each captioned the post on their respective Instagram accounts. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives ... This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Welcoming their baby: 'Extremely blessed'

First comes love, then comes marriage. You know what's next: The couple welcomed a daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, in August 2020 and Pratt was full of bliss.

"We couldn’t be happier," Pratt wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger holding the baby's hand. "Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed."

Pratt has previously shared that his wife was destined to be a great mom in a video clip for People.

"She has changed my life for the better in so many ways," Pratt said, nothing that she had already been a great stepmom and that his heart, soul and son are safe with her.

"She’s, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits."

Schwarzenegger talked up her hubby in May on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"It's so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad, and he's the best husband and best dad, and I feel so grateful every single day for him," she said.

Pratt was formerly married to actress Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018 and the two share a son, 8-year-old Jack. Pratt and Faris announced their split in August 2017 and moved on to new relationships.

Katherine celebrates Chris on couple's first Father's Day

Schwarzenegger paid gushing Instagram respect to her "love angel" on the couple's first Father's Day after the birth of Lyla Maria.

"Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart!" she wrote alongside a photo of Pratt wearing a "Girl Dad" t-shirt. "I've fallen in love with you all over again."

"These kids are blessed to have you as their daddy, and I'm beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day," Schwarzenegger added. "I love you!"

How they spent their pandemic lockdown

Schwarzenegger isn't just a great mom, she's also a great baker, boasts Pratt.

While they quarantined at the onset of the pandemic, the influencer took to Instagram Stories to share a baking tutorial with her followers when her bearded husband decided to crash the party, and naturally, compliment his wife.

"I'm here to attest that Katherine's banana bread (is) truly remarkable," he said. "I love it. I got a little giddy inside when she said both of those loaves were for us."

"They'll be gone in less than a day," he added, before throwing some bread in his mouth. "Good job, babe."

Turns out, though, her cooking clout is owed to Pratt. She told Entertainment Tonight that Pratt does most of the cooking and she learned a lot from him during lockdown.

Finding 'the greatest gift ever'

Their feelings are mutual. Schwarzenegger is just as vocal about her spouse.

“When you have a partner who can love and support you throughout everything, that’s the greatest gift ever,” she said during an interview with Us Weekly last year. “I’ve always felt incredibly supported by my siblings and my parents, but to have that in a partner and in my husband is another amazing gift to have.”

She added that Pratt was her "support system" as she worked on her latest book, "The Gift of Forgiveness."

“We try to be each other’s greatest cheerleaders,” she said. “It’s very important to the both of us.”

Contributing: Sara M Moniuszko, Jenna Ryu, Charles Trepany, Carly Mallenbaum

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger anniversary: A timeline of love