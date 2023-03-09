Chris Pratt Celebrates Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Mother-in-Law Maria Shriver on International Women's Day

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Chris Pratt attends the "The Terminal List" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpit-9cPSWc/ prattprattpratt Verified We would be nothing if it weren’t for the women in our lives. From my wife, my mom and sister to all the incredible women on my team who hold it down everyday. Congrats to @katherineschwarzenegger @mariashriver & Christina on their Changemaker award. Their dedication to social change is inspiring. Tag an inspiring woman in your life and show them some love. #InternationalWomensDay Edited · 3h

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Chris Pratt/Instagram

Chris Pratt is honoring the women in his life.

On Wednesday, Pratt, 43, paid tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and mother-in-law Maria Shriver as well as his own mother and sister in celebration of International Women's Day.

"We would be nothing if it weren't for the women in our lives. From my wife, my mom and sister to all the incredible women on my team who hold it down everyday," his caption began.

Chris Pratt/Instagram

"Congrats to @katherineschwarzenegger @mariashriver & Christina on their Changemaker award. Their dedication to social change is inspiring," Pratt wrote alongside a photo of the three women after winning the Visionary Women's 2023 Changemaker of the Year award earlier this week.

In addition to sharing photos from his childhood with his sister and mother, Pratt then encouraged his followers to "tag an inspiring woman in your life and show them some love."

Last month, the Jurassic World Dominion actor and his wife celebrated Valentine's Day with sweet tributes to each other on social media.

For her part, the Gift of Forgiveness author — who tied the knot with Pratt in June 2019 and shares daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 9 months, with the actor — posted a snuggled-up selfie along with the simple caption, "♥️valentine♥️."

Pratt shared a snapshot series leading with a photo of the couple, plus a few more sweet solo images of his smiling wife. "My love for you is as big as your hair! Happy Valentine's Day to my love," he wrote.

A few days later, the couple then stepped out for a date night at the Super Nintendo World welcome ceremony at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie voice actor even gave a glimpse of the new park area on his Instagram Story with a video, writing, "You guys are going to freak when you see this place!!!" he wrote. "#SuperNintendoWorld is AWESOME! @unistudios."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters April 5.