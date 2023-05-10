Chris Pratt Calls Timothée Chalamet 'America's Tastiest Snack' as They Bond at Los Angeles Lakers Game

Chris Pratt and Timothée Chalamet were in attendance for the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday

Chris Pratt Instagram

Chris Pratt and Timothée Chalamet are taking in the NBA playoffs together.

On Tuesday, Guardians of the Galaxy star Pratt shared a series of photos and videos of himself at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday for the Lakers' round two playoff game against the Golden State Warriors, where he rubbed elbows with Chalamet, 27.

Among a video of Pratt, 43, chatting with Lakers players LeBron James and Malik Beasley, the actor shared an image of himself and the Dune actor sitting at a table, with Pratt holding a special NBA playoffs cupcake.

"When you get courtside Lakers seats, (not to brag) they offer an exclusive, VIP buffet bar and restaurant with free drinks, delicious Tomahawk chops, cupcakes, and even America's tastiest snack, the Timothée Chalamet," Pratt wrote in a caption to his post.

"You know what? I get it," he added in the caption.

Pratt's video showing himself speaking with Lakers guard Beasley, 26, featured an intriguing connection to the earliest days of his acting career: the actor worked with Beasley's grandfather John Beasley on the television series Everwood in the early 2000s.

"Yo, Beasley, I'm looking at your grandson Malik right now, courtside," Pratt says in his video, addressing John, 79. "I remember when you told me on Everwood, when he was like 4 years old - 'My grandson's going to play in the NBA.' Well look at this. There he is."

"I'm making this video for John right now," he tells Beasley, who tells the camera: "What's up, Grandpa? I love you," before returning to warm up for the game.

"There you go, that's great," Pratt adds at the end of his video. "Love you man."

Other celebrities chimed in with comments on Pratt's post, with Bryce Dallas Howard writing: "I love this so much! Unreal!" and the Super Mario Bros. Movie star's brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger commenting, "Can't believe you didn't bring me."

Pratt's films have been the talk of the movie industry lately ever since the Super Mario Bros. Movie — in which he stars as the voice of Mario — released in April and made over $1 billion at the global box office.

The animated movie's strong run at the domestic box office was only recently supplanted by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which Pratt stars once again as Peter Quill / Star-Lord for the third of Marvel Studios' space-faring adventure trilogy.

Chalamet, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of two major movies he stars in — the science fiction epic Dune: Part Two and the musical Wonka — later this year.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.

