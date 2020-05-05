Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua Series ‘Terminal List’ Lands at Amazon

Click here to read the full article.

Chris Pratt and Antoine Fuqua’s series adaptation of Jack Carr’s “The Terminal List” has found a home at Amazon with a series order, Variety has learned.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Development of the series was first reported in February. Pratt will star in and executive produce under his Indivisible Pictures banner, while Fuqua will direct and executive produce via Fuqua Films. David DiGilio will write and executive produce. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

More from Variety

The show follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Per Amazon, the series values the life experiences and perspectives that the stories of U.S. military veterans bring, starting with a writing staff where half the writers are either veterans themselves or have veterans in their families. The production also plans to have veterans and their families as part of multiple aspects of the series.

“The Terminal List” reunites Pratt and Fuqua, who previously worked together on 2016’s “The Magnificent Seven,” which Fuqua directed and in which Pratt starred. The move also marks a return to TV for Pratt, who broke out with his early starring roles in shows like The WB’s “Everwood” and NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” with the latter showcasing his comedy chops. He is now known for his roles in the major franchise films “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World.” He most recently appeared in the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.”

Story continues

Pratt is also now the second former NBC comedy star to take on his own Amazon drama series. “The Office” alum John Krasinski currently stars in “Jack Ryan” at the streamer, with that show having premiered its second season in October 2019.

Pratt is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Sloane Offer.

Fuqua has executive produced a number of shows, including both “Shooter” for USA Network” and “Training Day” for CBS. Both were based on films that Fuqua directed. He also executive produces the Fox series “The Resident.” Fuqua is best known for feature directorial efforts. Along with “The Magnificent Seven,” “Shooter” and “Training Day” — the last of which earned star Denzel Washington an Academy Award — Fuqua has directed films such as “The Equalizer” and its sequel, “Olympus Has Fallen,” and “Southpaw.”

He is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

DiGilio previously created the ABC series “Traveler.” He most recently worked as a writer and executive producer on the CBS All Access series “Strange Angel.”

He is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Civic Center and MRC most recently partnered on the HBO series “The Outsider.” MRC currently produces the Emmy-winning Netflix drama “Ozark” and the upcoming Hulu series “The Great.” The studio has previously produced shows such as “House of Cards” and “Counterpart.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.