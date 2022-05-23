Chris Pratt announces birth of second daughter with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are new parents once again.

The couple announced the birth of their second daughter — Eloise, born on Saturday, May 21 — on social media.

katherine schwarzenegger/instagram Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt shared on Instagram and Twitter. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger married in June 2019 after a brief five-month engagement, and welcomed eldest daughter, Lyla Maria, in August of 2020. Though Eloise is their second child together, she is Pratt's third; he co-parents his nine-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris.

News of Schwarzenegger's pregnancy broke last December, though Pratt and the bestselling author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have remained relatively private about their growing family.

"I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible," Schwarzenegger said during a March 2021 appearance on The Today Show. "We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable."

