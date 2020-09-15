Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Finally Sell Former Hollywood Hills Home

If patience is a virtue, former spouses Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have it in spades; after two long years on the market, they have finally sold their secluded and long-ago vacated Hollywood Hills residence. The good news for erstwhile “Mom” star Faris and Pratt, hunky star of the “Guardians of The Galaxy” franchise, is that the $4.75 million sale price is only about $200,000 less that the original asking price of $4.995 million and a hefty chunk over the $3.3 million they paid in 2014 for the property when they bought it from Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO Michael Rapino. Hidden by high hedges and towering palms, the exterior of the slightly-more-than-4,700-square-foot home has a low-key Mediterranean design with alabaster stucco walls and a terra-cotta-tiled roof, while the inside of the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom abode has a cozy, light and bright modern-farmhouse vibe.

Double glass doors tucked into a deep porch open to a turreted foyer. Archways lead to formal living and dining rooms — the former features a carved wood fireplace and wood-clad vaulted ceiling, as well as a family room that features painted oak paneling and another wood-clad vaulted ceiling, plus a wet bar. Newly installed since it was first listed, the high-end and just-about-all-white kitchen sports snow-white Shaker-style cabinets, grey marble subway tile backsplashes and a large center island. French doors in the breakfast area lead out to a poolside covered patio that’s warmed in the winter by flush mounted ceiling heaters. In addition to a main floor guest bedroom or office with direct backyard access, there are two more guest bedrooms upstairs along with a spacious primary bedroom that comprises a sitting area, fireplace and a private balcony with backyard overlook. The main bathroom, well maintained but in need of an update, pampers the home’s owners with a jetted tub and multi-person steam shower.

The loggia outside the kitchen gives way to a sun-splashed swimming pool and spa set against a towering hedge. And, obscured from the main house by a high hedge and an unattractive chain link fence, a lighted tennis court includes an elevated and curtained pavilion decked out with a massage table and gym equipment.

The listing was held by Billy Rose at The Agency and Carole Solomon with Pacific Playa Realty represented the buyer.

Since their split a couple of years ago, the former couple have moved on to new partners and new homes. Pratt and his new wife, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s author daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, are hunkered down in a 10,000-square-foot Pacific Palisades mansion Pratt picked up in 2018 for a tad over $15.6 million. And Faris, now coupled with “Overboard” cinematographer Michael Barrett, also shacks up Pacific Palisades, in a not-quite-4,900-square-foot eco-minded contemporary she scooped up in 2018 for $4.9 million.

Launch Gallery: Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Sell Their L.A. Home

More from Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.