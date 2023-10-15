Chris Pine Sums Up His Latest Fashion Moments with One Word: 'Jiggy' (Exclusive)

The actor has rocked a bunch of unique looks over the past year

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Chris Pine

Chris Pine is a style icon!

The actor, 43, chatted exclusively with PEOPLE while attending the Wags and Walks 12th Annual Benefit Gala at The Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, speaking about some of his latest fashion looks.

Earlier this month, Pine stepped out in a unique psychedelic look after a dance class in Los Angeles, where he wore a bright rainbow-striped cardigan, gray PBS printed vest, black shorts and leggings.



Prior to that, the Dungeons & Dragons star made another style statement in June as he walked barefoot to the Zegna Spring 2024 show in Milan, Italy, wearing a mustard-yellow cardigan following a gym session back in February.

When asked to sum up his own style at this point in his career, Pine replied with one word: "Jiggy."



Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock Chris Pine

Along with fashion, Pine is also passionate about animals — namely shelter dogs — which is why he was honored with the Happy Homes Hero Award at the Wags and Walks event over the weekend.

"I love dogs, and I think if anyone has a dog and knows the kind of love that they can give you and teach you about, it's important to show up for them," he told PEOPLE at the event.

Noting that he was recently "helping out a dog" at a shelter, Pine said, "To see an animal go from so scared and so alone and so abandoned, to then walk outside and feel freedom, and to see the hope, there's just nothing gets more special than that."

"To practice love and compassion, and to practice giving in that way to help an animal, I think it's good practice for humans in general" he added.

And as for why people should adopt shelter dogs specifically, Pine told PEOPLE: "Just because they're in these sometimes really awful places doesn't mean that the dogs themselves are awful at all. I have two rescues, and they've shown me more about love, compassion and caring than anything else in my life. And they've given me tremendous joy."

