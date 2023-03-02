Chris Pine finally addresses Harry Styles spitgate: ‘It did look like he’s spitting on me’

Chris Pine and Harry Styles at the Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

Chris Pine has finally addressed the viral video that appeared to show Harry Styles spitting on him at the premiere of their film, Don’t Worry, Darling, at Venice Film Festival last year.

In the clip, affectionately branded “spitgate”, fans speculated whether the Grammy winner spat on Pines’ lap as the singer, 29, took his seat beside him.

At the time, both stars dismissed the speculation via their representatives, categorically denying that any such exchange had occurred.

They shared: “This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

And now the Star Trek actor has recalled the chaos that ensued after the video caught the imagination of social media and once again confirmed that the As It Was hitmaker didn’t spit on him.

He told Esquire: “Harry is a very kind guy. I was on the plane and we’re flying back from Venice having a great time on the plane and my publicist wakes me up and says, ‘We have to craft a statement on what happened in Venice.’

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

“She showed me the thing and it did look, indeed, like Harry spit on me. He didn’t spit on me.

“I think Harry leaned down and said, ‘It’s just words, isn’t it?’

Referencing another viral moment during their VFF press tour, he added: “Because we had this little joke, because we’re all jetlagged, we’re all trying to answer these questions, and sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain goes all befuddled, you know, you start speaking gibberish, and we had a joke like, ‘It’s just words, man’.”

Pine was alluding to the video in which Styles said the best thing about the movie he’s in is that it’s a movie – a comment for which he was ridiculed online.

The former One Direction star told a reporter: “You know, my favourite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie. It feels like a real, like, you know, go-to-the-theatre-film movie.”

A video of Pine’s blank stare while the Brit Award winner spoke subsequently garnered millions views on Twitter while also inspiring a flurry of memes and gifs.

Back in September, Styles made light of the non-incident during his Madison Square Garden residency, telling his fans: “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine… but fear not, we’re back.”

Not only that but Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, who was in a relationship with Styles at the time, also dismissed the rumours during a US talk show appearance.

She said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can.”