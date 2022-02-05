Chris Pine Adopts Adorable Rescue Pit Bull Named Babs: They Have a 'Sweet and Playful Bond'

Chris Pine

Wags and Walks

Chris Pine has a new pup!

The Star Trek actor, 41, adopted a pit bull from Los Angeles-based dog rescue Wags and Walks Thursday, the center told PEOPLE.

Pine is now the puppy papa to Babs, who already has a "sweet and playful bond" with Wednesday, another female pit bull Pine adopted in 2016. Wags and Walks, which has rescued more than 8,000 dogs in the last decade, shared with PEOPLE that Babs "finally found her forever home" with Pine after he interacted with multiple dogs, hoping to meet the right one.

The rescue shared details on Babs (formerly known as Chowder) on Instagram just days before she was adopted by the actor.

Per the social media post, Babs was born around Nov. 15 of last year. Her weight is roughly 15 pounds, and she's "growing every day." Some of her favorite hobbies included "running around" with fellow foster pups, "taking naps, and most importantly — eating," the post reads. Playing with toys is also another beloved pastime.

Pine adopted his first pup, Wednesday, in 2016.

According to an Instagram post from Home Dog L.A., a California shelter intervention program, Pine picked out Wednesday from Los Angeles' North Central Shelter.

A photo from the group showed a casual Pine proudly holding up his black-and-white buddy, who is said to a be a pit bull mix.

"Super handsome guys adopt dogs too!" read the Instagram post from the adoption in 2016. "And sweet Pit Bulls at that."