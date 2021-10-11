Chris Pearson Dies: Reality Actor Who Appeared In ‘Ex On The Beach’ Was 25

Reality actor Chris Pearson, who appeared in Season 1 of MTV’s Ex on the Beach, died on early Sunday morning from an alleged stabbing.

A representative from the Los Angeles Police Department confirms a 25-year-old male named Christopher Westley Pearson was discovered at the 22100 block of Erwin Street at 2:09 a.m. who “became involved in a verbal argument with the suspect (no description given). During the argument, the suspect produced a weapon and stabbed the victim. The victim was transported by LAFD to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The suspect fled to an unknown location.”

A GoFundMe account opened earlier today describes Pearson’s death as being from “a tragic encounter.”

“Chris was the most determined person there could ever be,” the post reads. “He had a dream, set a goal & didn’t stop until he achieved that goal. It didn’t matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only. His smile lit up an entire room. The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud.

Chris was taken from us way way too soon.”

The show’s official Twitter account lamented Pearson’s death on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

TMZ was first to report Pearson’s death.

