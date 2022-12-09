Chris Peabody acclaimed new Bruce County warden

BRUCE COUNTY ­– Bruce County council held its inaugural meeting of the 2022-26 term on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The first order of business was swearing in the eight mayors to their roles on Bruce County council.

Next came the election of the new warden for 2022-23 – Chris Peabody, mayor of Brockton. His was the only name put forward for the position.

Peabody was escorted by the motion’s mover and seconder, county councillors Luke Charbonneau and Steve Hammell, to the front of the room, where CAO Derrick Thomson presented him with his county pin. As a former warden, County Coun. Milt McIver presented the new warden with his chain of office.

Peabody pledged to “build relationships of trust” in collaboration with county staff and fellow council members, in continuing to “enhance the services, programs and initiatives of this upper-tier municipality.”

Peabody outlined his priorities as warden, which include working with the county’s human services staff and the non-profit sector for affordable housing; encouraging the county to take a leadership role in treating patients with dementia; and restoring the public trust following negative court rulings regarding the manse in Southampton.

“We will move past that negative issue,” he said.

He also pledged to build on the work of the previous council, with the two band councils of Saugeen First Nation. He made note of Charbonneau’s leadership role in that regard.

“It is an honour to carry out the responsibilities of warden for the upcoming year, and a privilege to continue serving the residents and businesses of Bruce County,” Peabody said in a press release. “We will strive to keep our region safe, protect our most vulnerable, and help our economy flourish. I look forward to delivering on our goals to provide community safety initiatives, affordable housing, quality infrastructure, and fiscal responsibility.”

Thomson congratulated Peabody on his election, and extended a warm welcome to him and the other members of the new council – Don Murray (Huron Kinloss), Garry Michi (South Bruce Peninsula), Kenneth Craig (Kincardine), Charbonneau (Saugeen Shores), Mark Goetz (South Bruce), McIver (Northern Bruce Peninsula) and Hammell (Arran-Elderslie).

Story continues

This is Peabody’s first term as county warden. He was first elected to Brockton council in 2000, and has served five terms on council. He was elected mayor in 2018 and acclaimed mayor in 2022.

Among the people in the gallery at the Bruce County council chamber for the inaugural meeting was former Brockton mayor Charlie Bagnato, who noted Peabody’s first council meeting was on Dec. 1, 2000 – the same day as his first meeting as county warden.

Members of Brockton’s municipal staff were well represented in the gallery for the county meeting.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times