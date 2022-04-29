Chris Paul's record shooting performance leads Suns past Pelicans into second round of NBA playoffs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New Orleans Pelicans
    New Orleans Pelicans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Phoenix Suns
    Phoenix Suns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Devin Booker
    Devin Booker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chris Paul
    Chris Paul
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NEW ORLEANS — The Phoenix Suns needed a perfect performance from their leader Thursday night.

Devin Booker wasn't himself after missing three games with a right hamstring strain.

The New Orleans Pelicans were leading by double digits and their sellout crowd of 18,962 was dialed up to 110, but Chris Paul silenced them time and time again in leading the Suns to a 115-109 closeout win in Game 6, taking the series 4-2.

Shooting a perfect 14-of-14 from the field, Paul finished with 33 points to became first player in NBA playoff history to make 14 field goals without a miss. It is the most any player has ever made without a miss in the postseason ever.

The top-seeded Suns will advance to the conference semifinals to face the Mavericks-Jazz winner. Game 1 will be Monday in Phoenix.

"We understand what closeout games mean," Booker said during a TNT postgame interview. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy. I'm happy with what we did."

Booker finished with 13 points, 11 coming in the second half. His only 3-pointer of the night gave Phoenix the lead for good, 106-104 with 1:42 left in the game.

Then Mikal Bridges stole the ball from CJ McCollum and went coast-to-coast for a jam to put the Suns ahead by four, 108-104 with 1:28 left.

POINT GOD: Just when you think he can't, Chris Paul does even more

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Get the latest news and analysis in your inbox

Deandre Ayton finished with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting while Bridges added 18.

The Suns won the regular-season series 3-1 over New Orleans, but the Pelicans entered the series with major momentum after winning two games in the play-in tournament to grab the eighth seed.

Then they tied the series 1-1 with a Game 2 victory in Phoenix where Booker suffered the hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games.

Chris Paul went 14-of-14 from the field as the Suns shot 60% for the game.
Chris Paul went 14-of-14 from the field as the Suns shot 60% for the game.

Phoenix won two of those three but lost Game 4 by 15, which guaranteed a return to New Orleans for Game 6. The Suns bounced back to win Game 5 to regain momentum.

Then with the return of Booker, Phoenix appeared ready to roll past the pesky Pelicans and end the series, but needed a perfect performance from Paul to win.

After the game, Suns coach Monty Williams and Pelicans first-year head coach Willie Green embraced. Green was the lead assistant under Williams the previous two seasons.

In tears, Green later hugged Booker and Paul while heading off the court.

The Suns will have three days off before the conference semifinals. That will give Booker time to recover even more from the injury, although Williams said Booker kept telling him the hamstring felt good.

Follow Duane Rankin on Twitter @DuaneRankin.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns beat Pelicans to advance to second round of NBA playoffs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Suns out to book series victory over Pelicans

    The top-seeded Phoenix Suns have had a fight on their hands in their Western Conference first-round series. Leading scorer Devin Booker has not played since coming away with a hamstring strain in the third quarter of Game 2 and they have lost twice in the series to the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. Phoenix moved to the brink of advancing with a 112-97 home victory in Game 5 on Thursday night.

  • Perfect Paul, top-seeded Suns finish off Pelicans in Game 6

    Chris Paul went 14 for 14 in the best shooting night in NBA playoff history, Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night to finish off the first-round series in six games. Paul had the most field goals without a miss in a playoff game, hit all four of his free throws and had eight assists as the top-seeded Suns overcame a 10-point halftime deficit. Phoenix will face the Dallas-Utah winner in the second round.

  • Stanton's 350th career homer, three RBIs lead Yanks past O's

    Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, sending the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Wednesday night. Joey Gallo also homered for the second straight night, his third straight game with an RBI after going his first 14 games without one. Stanton is the seventh fastest player to 350 homers, getting there in 1,341 games.

  • DeRozan, Bulls looking to build on breakthrough season

    DeMar DeRozan already had his sights set on next season. The five-time All-Star was looking forward to 4 a.m. workouts in Los Angeles and putting teammates through “hell” when they join him, particularly Patrick Williams. “That's where it starts,” DeRozan said Thursday, a day after the Bulls' breakthrough season ended with a first-round playoff knockout by the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Amber Heard Wanted Johnny Depp to Know 'That I Am Sorry' One Year After Split, Texts Reveal

    According to text messages read aloud in court, Amber Heard wrote in September 2017, "God I miss him," referring to ex-husband Johnny Depp

  • Embiid scores 33 points, 76ers finish off Raptors in Game 6

    TORONTO (AP) James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are headed for the second round, not home for Game 7. Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Harden added 22 points and 15 assists and the 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 132-97 in Game 6 to end their first-round series Thursday night. ''They're good, they're deep, they're veterans,'' 76ers coach Doc Rivers said about the Heat.

  • No historic comeback for Raptors, who drop ugly 132-97 loss to Sixers

    TORONTO — In the span of 12 minutes, the Raptors' dreams of an historic playoff comeback turned into a nightmare. The Philadelphia 76ers ran roughshod over disorganized Toronto with a massive third quarter Thursday, en route to a 132-97 rout that ended both the Raptors' roller-coaster season and lofty hopes of becoming the first team in NBA history to win a series after trailing 3-0. Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds as one bright light on an otherwise awful night, and Pascal Siakam ad

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • McDavid outshines Crosby as Oilers surge past Penguins 5-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Five strides. That's all it took for Connor McDavid to race by two Pittsburgh Penguins and deliver a magnificent goal in what is becoming another masterpiece of a season for the Edmonton star. A fourth scoring title is in the offing for McDavid. Perhaps a deep playoff run for the surging Oilers too. The postseason is far murkier for the player McDavid replaced as the face of the NHL. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are reeling, the latest setback a 5-1 loss to McDavid and Edmont

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Why Guy Lafleur means so much to Montreal

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the impact of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur after his passing.