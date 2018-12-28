Injured Chris Paul picked up a technical foul on the bench in win against Celtics

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul suffered a hamstring strain last week, and has been sidelined for at least two weeks.

Somehow, though, Paul still managed to pick up a technical foul on Thursday night while sitting on the bench in a suit.

Sitting on the bench late in the third quarter of their 127-113 win against the Boston Celtics at the Toyota Center, Paul said something to official Brent Barnaky, who quickly hit him with a technical foul.

Chris Paul — inactive in a suit on the bench — just got hit with a technical foul. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 28, 2018





Nearly one minute later, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni picked up a technical foul of his own. Then, only two seconds after D’Antoni’s, Rockets big man Clint Capela was hit with a technical foul for hanging on the rim.

Barnaky giving technical fouls left and right. First to the #Rockets bench (Chris Paul), then Coach D'Antoni and now Capela for hanging on the rim. — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) December 28, 2018





Celtics star Kyrie Irving took full advantage, too, and hit all three free throws.

The Rockets, who entered halftime with a 57-55 lead, went just 3-of-15 as a team in the final eight minutes — all of which were hit by Capela. James Harden, who dropped 17 points in the first quarter, went 0-of-6 in the second and missed his next 11 shots rolling over into the third quarter.

Once that slump was behind him, though, Harden took off.

Chris Paul picked up a technical foul on Thursday while injured on the bench against the Celtics, sparking two more technical fouls in the final four minutes of the second quarter. (Bill Baptist/Getty Images)

James Harden put on a show

Despite the slump in the second quarter, Harden came out firing late in the second half. He put up 12 points, draining four 3-pointers, to keep Houston up by six entering the final 12 minutes.

Irving, though, certainly responded, hitting several impressive deep buckets in Harden’s face in the third quarter to make for some very entertaining basketball in Houston.

Kyrie and James Harden are putting on a SHOW in Houston! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/x8lcw4tWgy — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 28, 2018





The Rockets, though, took off in the fourth quarter and easily surged to a 15-point lead with less than five minutes left in the game.

With 4:38 left in the fourth quarter, Celtics guard Marcus Morris drove through the lane and drew a hard offensive technical foul, sending PJ Tucker flying to the floor. Morris, who had drawn a technical foul earlier in the game, too, was then quickly ejected — but not before a few choice words for the officials. He finished the night with 19 points and six rebounds.

Marcus Morris picks up a second tech and gets ejected – and has plenty to say on his way off the court, too. Techs piling up on both sides in this one. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 28, 2018





With the game in full control, the Rockets cruised to the 14-point win — their eighth in their past nine games.

Harden led the Rockets with 45 points, shooting 9-of-18 from behind the arc — which tied his career high in a single game. All of his made field goals were unassisted, too, and he reached the free throw line a game-high 17 times — more than double anyone else on the floor.

It also marked his sixth-straight game scoring at least 35 points, the third-longest streak in the NBA in the past 20 seasons behind only LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

James Harden put together another noteworthy performance, scoring 45 points on 43% usage and 31 true shot attempts, including 9/18 from 3, which tied his career high in a game. All of his made field goals were unassisted. He committed 6 turnovers, but had 6 assists, as well. pic.twitter.com/zcRwYCcKSj — Positive Residual (@presidual) December 28, 2018





After his hot streak, Harden even feels he’s now back in contention to repeat as league MVP this season.

James Harden had this to say when asked if his recent play merits talk of him repeating as MVP. “I mean, yeah. Of course I should be in that conversation … You can name a few other people that should be in the conversation. “But realistically? It’s coming back.” pic.twitter.com/s2nT04PlX7 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 28, 2018





Capela dropped 24 points and had 18 rebounds in the win. Houston shot a combined 45 3-point attempts on Thursday, too, the most they’ve put up since attempting 55 earlier this month against the Washington Wizards.

Irving led the Celtics with 23 points and 11 assists. Jaylen Brown added 18 from off the bench, and Al Horford put up 15 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the field.

