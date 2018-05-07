Chris Paul let expletive fly in live TV interview after Houston's Game 4 win on Sunday

Chris Paul let an expletive fly in a live TV interview after Houston’s Game 4 win in Utah on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Houston guard Chris Paul was excited after his 100-87 road win over the Jazz in Game 4 on Sunday night — and rightfully so.

Paul dropped 27 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the 13-point win, which coincidentally fell on his 33rd birthday. The win gives Houston the 3-1 series lead, putting them on the cusp of reaching the Western Conference Finals.

Paul, though, may have been a little too excited right after the game.

In a postgame interview on TNT, Paul was asked if he was already looking ahead to the conference finals when he let an expletive fly on live television — presumably on accident.


“It’s the process man,” Paul said. “I’ve been here before, 3-1. Shit went bad real quick, you know what I mean? It is what it is, we’re just enjoying the process.”

It was a totally fair question to ask, and Paul gave a pretty good answer — referencing back to when he played for the Los Angeles Clippers and blew a 3-1 series lead in the second round of the playoffs in 2015.

The internet, though, loved his slip.






Any way you look at it, this interview does prove one thing: Paul isn’t going to make the same mistake he did in 2015. His focus is entirely on Game 5 on Tuesday.

