Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 2 of Western Conference finals

Both Western Conference finals teams will remain down a superstar for Tuesday's Game 2 matchup.

The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that Chris Paul will remain in COVID-19 health and safety protocols for Tuesday's game. Meanwhile Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed with reporters that Kawhi Leonard will remain sidelined with a knee injury.

Both players missed Game 1 that Phoenix won behind a 40-point triple-double from Devin Booker. Paul was placed in the NBA's protocols after the Suns completed their sweep of the Denver Nuggets on June 13. There was optimism in Phoenix that he would be available for Game 2.

Chris Paul will miss his second straight game in COVID-19 protocols. (Photo by AAaon Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Will Leonard return this postseason?

Leonard hasn't played since injuring his right knee during the Clippers' Game 4 victory over the Utah Jazz in their conference semifinals matchup. He hasn't played since, as the Los Angeles won two straight games with Leonard sidelined to advance past the Jazz in six games. The nature of his injury remains unclear, as does his status moving forward in the postseason.

The Suns are -200 betting favorites to win Game 2 and -450 favorites to win the series and advance to the NBA Finals.

