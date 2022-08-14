How Chris Paul’s helped develop a generation of basketball talent in NC with Team CP3

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
C.L. Brown
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chris Paul
    Chris Paul
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Coby White
    Coby White
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul tells the same line to the current players participating in his grassroots basketball program as he did to the first group in 2009.

Although the Winston-Salem native and 12-time NBA All-Star guard encourages their hoop dreams, he always ends with this caveat: “You’re not taking my place.”

Paul says it with a serious tone, and it always elicits a few laughs. But in all honesty, he is preparing the players who come through the Team CP3 basketball program with the hopes that one day, when he retires of course, that someone will.

“I genuinely love these guys, man,” Paul said. “Think about it, 99 percent of them don’t make it to the NBA, but we’re still tight. We’ve still got a tight-knit family, and it’s something I take a lot of pride in.”

Paul has arguably been the most influential basketball player in the state of North Carolina for more than a decade — and he hasn’t played a home game in the state since leaving Wake Forest after his sophomore year in 2005.

Team CP3 has fielded teams that range in age from 10-17 and are sponsored by Nike. But it’s not just the traveling teams, Paul also has an annual academy for the top point guards in college to spend a week training in Winston-Salem. Stephen Curry was in the first group to participate before his final season at Davidson in 2008-09. CP3 also runs a middle school camp to develop younger players, which is how Columbia, South Carolina, native G.G. Jackson became involved with Team CP3. Those camps serve as a feeder to his teams.

“When we was growing up, it wasn’t pros around for kids to have access to,” Paul’s brother, C.J., told The News & Observer during a 2019 interview, adding that his younger brother was, “real active in trying to grow the game with these younger kids.”

Paul’s impact goes beyond putting players in the NBA — although his program has been successful at that, too. Duke’s Wendell Moore, a first-round pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in June’s NBA draft, is the latest addition to the list of Team CP3 alumni to make it to the league.

Reggie Bullock, Theo Pinson, Coby White, Day’Ron Sharpe — all former North Carolina players — Harry Giles III (Duke) and Montrezl Harrell (Louisville) all came up through Team CP3 before their college stops, eventually playing in the NBA.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, a native of Winston-Salem, watches the 17 and under team he sponsors under the Team CP3 umbrella compete in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Peach Jam tournament. Team CP3 defeated The Scholars on July 22, 2022 in North Augusta, S.C.
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, a native of Winston-Salem, watches the 17 and under team he sponsors under the Team CP3 umbrella compete in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Peach Jam tournament. Team CP3 defeated The Scholars on July 22, 2022 in North Augusta, S.C.

Creating a ‘gateway’

As happy as Paul is to see alumni from his basketball program reach the NBA, he also takes pride in the successes of the ones who didn’t make it that far. Sam Hunt played for Team CP3 before stops at North Carolina A&T and N.C. State. Hunt, who is currently an assistant men’s basketball coach at A&T, put Paul through a workout last month while he attended Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C.

“Without this grassroots basketball, ain’t no telling what a lot of these kids would be doing — what me and my brother would have been doing,” Paul said. “So when I got the opportunity to have my own team and my parents part of the organization and my homies that I grew up with, I wanted to pour what I have into them and to try to get them the opportunity that I had.”

It’s important to Paul, because he never forgot what playing on a traveling team did for him, not just in terms of basketball, but his exposure to life outside of his neighborhood.

Paul said he was first exposed to AAU basketball when he was 9 and his brother, C.J., was 11 playing on a team coached by Andy Poplin. Paul was the ball boy, but said even then he realized the impact it had on their lives.

“It started with my parents, my dad spent his entire 401K for me and my brother to play travel basketball,” Paul said. “Everybody sort of has their thing, and basketball was a gateway for me to see the world to learn so much about life and experiences.”

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, a native of Winston-Salem, instructs Team CP3 forward G.G. Jackson during a stop in the action against The Scholars in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Peach Jam tournament on July 22, 2022 in North Augusta, S.C.
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, a native of Winston-Salem, instructs Team CP3 forward G.G. Jackson during a stop in the action against The Scholars in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Peach Jam tournament on July 22, 2022 in North Augusta, S.C.

‘Like a big family’

Paul didn’t just attach his name to a program to say that he sponsored one. Every summer, he carves out time from his schedule to show up to Peach Jam in person. He’s been on the sidelines. He’s been at games. He’s helped coach. He’s helped at workouts and, occasionally, even plays one-on-one with the kids on his teams.

“In AAU it’s hard to find consistency, and I couldn’t tell you how long CP3 has been going on, but as long as I remember, there’s been consistency where you see guys get better from the 15, to 16, to 17,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “It’s been really consistent, and I think that’s why they’ve developed some really good players.”

Having tangible access to a player considered among the best point guards in NBA history, while he is still playing, has been invaluable to players like G.G. Jackson. He’ll likely add to the Team CP3 alums in the NBA next year after decommitting from UNC and reclassifying to the Class of 2022 to play at South Carolina.

“I feel like he’s one of the few NBA future Hall of Famers that will pick up the phone if you call,” said Jackson, who played on the CP3 17-and-under team this summer. “So I feel like it’s a huge blessing to play with his program and you definitely feel the culture that he was talking about. It’s literally like a big family.”

Paul’s parents, brother and cousin are involved, too, be it organizing and planning or coaching. They compete in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), which takes them to tournaments throughout the nation every summer. It’s part of the reason why a generation of players in North Carolina have grown up wanting to play for Team CP3.

“I don’t want to speak bad on any other program, but everybody used to always want to be just in Chris Paul’s program,” Poplin said. “There’s no under-the-table stuff with Chris Paul, for everybody in North Carolina especially, this is the place they’d want to be — on Nike in the EYBL and playing for Chris’ team.”

The CP3 17-and-under team lost its first two games in Peach Jam last month before Paul arrived in town. They didn’t lose another game while he was present, but the early losses kept them from advancing to the championship bracket of the tournament.

After their final game, in the basement of North Augusta’s Riverview Park Activities Center, Paul told the team they can always reach out to him if they have questions or need advice. It’s a similar speech he gives every year, by his own account, since he’s been attending at least one summer tournament the past 13 consecutive years.

“Ain’t nothing like it,” Paul said. “I look forward to this more than anything the whole year, just to be with them because there’s nothing like that time.”

And no one is going to take his place.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m