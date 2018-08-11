Chris Paul on Carmelo Anthony joining Rockets: ‘It's always nice to play with a guy that you're that close with’

Chris Paul is excited to play with his friend Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony verbally agreed to a deal with the Rockets this week after he received a buyout from the Hawks, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. Paul, who signed a four-year contract extension with Houston in July, discussed the addition of Anthony in an interview with NBA TV on Friday.

“Melo, like a lot of the guys on the team, we always play like we have something to prove,” Paul said in the interview. “And obviously the friendship, brotherhood that Melo and I share. It’s always nice to play with a guy that you’re that close with.”

"It's always nice to play with a guy that you're that close with."@CP3 is excited to welcome Melo to H-Town! #GameTime pic.twitter.com/Zb1nzMUsSO — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 10, 2018

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, was traded from the Thunder to Atlanta in exchange for guard Dennis Schroder in late July. He hit just 40.2 percent of his shots and averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game during his one season with Oklahoma City in 2017-18.

MORE: NBA trade rumors: Hawks willing to take back Ryan Anderson from Rockets in deal for Kent Bazemore | NBA trade rumors: Rockets have asked about Cavaliers guard JR Smith

The Rockets finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Warriors in seven games.

Houston has reportedly inquired about a potential deal for Cavaliers guard JR Smith. They are also interested in acquiring Hawks wing Kent Bazemore, according to multiple reports.