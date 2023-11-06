Chris Packham goes on furious Jeremy Clarkson rant over David Attenborough criticism

Chris Packham launched a blistering attack online attack against Jeremy Clarkson after he dared to criticise conservation champion Sir David Attenborough.

Naturalist Packham, 62, took umbrage after Clarkson, 63, shared a mixed response to the BBC show in his column with The Sun.

He even took a pop at The Grand Tour presenter for his infamous comments about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, which were published in the same column.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Packham wrote: “Not content with fantasies of throwing s**t over members of the royal family, he now slams the world’s greatest broadcaster and the man who has done more than anyone has or ever will to protect life on earth... What a massive c**kchafer.”

Writing in his column, Clarkson said that he didn’t enjoy 97-year old Attenborough’s latest Planet Earth series, going so far as saying he “hates” the show and urged for a change in its direction.

Jeremy Clarkson said he wasn't a fan of Sir David Attenborough’s latest Planet Earth series (BBC/Humble Bee Films/Talkback Thames)

The Grand Tour host admitted that while he’d been captivated by the new BBC series, he found the script ‘insane’.

Clarkson wrote in his column in the newspaper: “Oh the photography is brilliant. Spellbinding, even. But the words are driving me insane.”

Noting his admiration for Attenborough’s in-depth knowledge of animals, he went on to say that he now feels his mission to educate viewers on the impact of global warming has become a bit repetitive.

He wrote: “Now all we ever get is, ‘Here’s a see-through fish with an orange stomach, and its future is threatened by climate change and then it’s: ’Here’s something with pointy teeth and soon it will be wiped out by global warming.’

“We know already. So please, in future, tell us about the animals, not the b****y weather.”