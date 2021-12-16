Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault By Two Women

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two women, days after the actor’s latest series And Just Like That… aired on HBO Max. Noth has denied the allegations, describing them as 'categorically false'.

The Hollywood Reporter reports the women – who are referred to in the publication under pseudonyms – Zoe and Lily alleged they were sexually assaulted by Noth, who plays Mr Big in the And Just Like That… and Sex and the City series.

THR reports the women came to the publication separately, ‘months apart’, with their allegations and don’t know each other. The publication reports the alleged assaults took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively.

Noth has denied the allegations, sharing a statement to THR which reads: ‘The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

‘The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.’

According to THR Zoe, aged 40, alleged the sexual assault took place when she was 22-years-old while worked for a firm where North and other celebrities had business. Zoe alleged that North would walk by her desk and ‘flirt’ with her, as well as leaving messages on her work phone.

Zoe’s now former boss told the THR that she saw Noth talking to Zoe at her desk and that she let her listen to some ‘kind of flirty’ voicemails from the actor.

Zoe continued, alleging that she and a friend hung out in a jacuzzi with Noth and that the actor asked ‘all sorts of questions about my major and what I studied’. Zoe said she later went to his apartment to return a book he’d left at the jacuzzi when he took a call, at which point she alleges he kissed her.

THR reports Zoe claims that the actor moved her towards a bed, ‘pulled off her shorts and bikini bottom, and began to rape her from behind’.

‘It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’” she alleged to the publication. ‘And he didn’t. I said, “Can you at least get a condom?” and he laughed at me.’

Zoe alleged she and her friend later went to Cedars-Sinai Hospital where she said she told staff that she had been assaulted. ‘I had stitches. Two police officers came. I wouldn’t say who it was,’ she alleged to THR. Cedars told THR they do not keep records dating back to 2004. Zoe’s boss told THR that she had called her and claimed Noth had attacked her, but that she didn’t disclose the attack to anyone.

Lily, now a journalist, alleged she met Noth in 2015 at the now closed New York nightclub No.8 when she was aged 25. She claimed that Noth got her number and asked her out. ‘I was like, “That’s crazy, Mr. Big is asking me out for dinner”,’ she told THR.

Lily claims Noth invited her to dinner at the NYC restaurant Il Cantinor, but when she arrived the kitchen had closed so she and Noth had wine at the bar. She alleged that she had too much too drink and that Noth invited her back to his apartment where she claimed he thrust his penis into her mouth.

The now 31-year-old alleged that North then had sex with her ‘from the back in a chair’. ‘I was kind of crying as it happened,’ she told THR. ‘I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally violated. All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone.’

Lily’s friend Alex recalled receiving a call from her from a car. ‘She was pretty hysterical,’ she told THR, after Lily claimed that Noth had ‘pretty forcibly’ had sex with her. Alex alleged Noth later left a voicemail on Lily’s phone which she said seemed ‘very much, “I know I did something bad, but I’m trying to make it seem like it wasn’t a big deal”.’

Lily told the publication: ‘He left a voicemail saying, “I had a nice time and would really appreciate it if you wouldn’t talk to your girlfriends. If we could keep this between you and me, that would be great”.’

THR reviewed texts Noth and Lily are alleged to have exchanged in March and April 2015.

Those affected by rape or sexual abuse can contact Rape Crisis on 0808 802 9999 (England and Wales) or on 08088 01 03 02 (Scotland).

