Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Third Woman, Actor Denies Allegation as 'Bad Fiction'

Chris Noth attends the IFC And The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of "Three Christs"

Michael Loccisano/WireImage Chris Noth

A third woman has come forward with sexual assault allegations against Sex and the City actor, Chris Noth.

In a report published by the Daily Beast on Friday, a woman who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym, Ava, told the outlet that the actor, 67, had sexually assaulted her while working at a New York City restaurant in 2010. According to the outlet, she was 18 years old at the time.

The actor denied the woman's account.

"The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," a rep for Noth told PEOPLE Friday. "As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line."

RELATED VIDEO: Zoe Lister-Jones Accuses Chris Noth of 'Sexually Inappropriate' Behavior, Being Drunk on TV Set

Ava, who had recently graduated from an acting conservatory, told the outlet she was hired at Da Marino as a hostess who also sang on nights the restaurant had a pianist.

Ava alleged to the outlet that Noth was often at the restaurant, saying that he "was always intoxicated" whenever he came into the restaurant.

"I cannot remember in detail how many times we spoke, but with great familiarity, one night he told my boss I would sing with him even though I hadn't filled the restaurant yet," she said.

RELATED: Peloton Removes Ad with Chris Noth After Sexual Assault Allegations: 'Must Be Taken Seriously'

After their performance, Ava alleged that she and Noth "talked about her career and hometown of Toronto" at a table while he repeatedly pulled her onto his lap while groping her and "pressing me onto his erection." According to Ava, Noth kept repeating, "I love Canadian women," while doing so.

At the end of her shift, Ava alleges she went to her manager's office to get paid for the night, and Noth followed her. "He acted as if we had intentionally snuck off together clandestinely," she told the outlet, adding that she found him, "sloppy," "heavy," and "strong."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"At first, it felt as though I was the only person in the universe who could hear me saying 'no,' " she told the outlet, adding that Noth pressed her body against a desk, kissed her, and digitally penetrated her.

"I was so hopeful that would be the end of it," she continued, adding, "My limbs hurt in the morning."

"He wasn't hearing 'no,' but he heard me when I said 'not here' and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else," Ava explained. She also said that Noth had texted her from his home and asked for her address to send a car, but she never replied.

RELATED: Peloton Responds to Death of Sex and the City Character in First Episode of And Just Like That...

Earlier this week, two women came forward with sexual assault allegations against the And Just Like That… actor – one incident allegedly occurred in Los Angeles in 2004, and the other in New York in 2015, detailed in report published to Deadline on Thursday.

Noth maintained that the encounters were "consensual."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.