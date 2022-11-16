Chris Moyles showered with cockroaches during latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Chris Moyles is showered with cockroaches as he attempts to release a star using a tiny spanner in the latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! trial, Boiling Point.

In a preview of Wednesday’s episode, the radio DJ, 48, mutters to himself as he struggles to find the right direction to turn the tool.

The trial sees him enter a metal shed housing a glowing and rusted boiler in search of stars with which to secure meals for his campmates.

Your votes mean @ChrisMoyles will be reaching 'Boiling Point' in tomorrow's trial! Join us back here tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1 and STV as things are about to get hot and steamy 🥵🔥 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/sHgjVGjvEY — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2022

Sarcastically thanking co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as creepy crawlies rain down upon him, he begins searching for stars.

“Come on guys,” he shouts, prompting laughter from the presenting duo.

“Lefty loosey, righty tighty,” jokes Donnelly before McPartlin adds: “Chris, hold the star with one hand and move the spanner with the other hand. He clearly does not do any DIY around his own house.”

His trial comes after former health secretary Matt Hancock was spared from undergoing the ITV show’s Bushtucker trials twice in a row, freeing them up for other contestants.

The West Suffolk MP, 44, had previously been selected by the public to undergo the unpleasant challenges six straight times.

Tonight, Babatúndé, Boy George and Chris face the Angel of Agony ⭐️ How will the jungle trio get on? Find out at 9:15pm on ITV1 and STV! pic.twitter.com/bglXkKXfJj — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2022

Moyles took part in the previous Bushtucker trial, Angel of Agony, alongside Boy George and Babatunde Aleshe.

During that trial, which saw Culture Club star Boy George, 61, chanting while navigating a box full of critters to find a star, the trio struggled to hold their nerves and won just three out of the 11 available stars.

Moyles became increasingly agitated by the critters that were falling on him as the trial progressed, saying: “Why did I wear shorts.”

Tuesday’s episode also saw Hancock share his views on the state of UK politics, telling campmates ex-prime minister Liz Truss’s political career was “over”.

Presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: “I wonder if Rishi’s still in power,” to which Hancock replied: “Yeah, he will be.”

Hancock continues to face criticism from campaigners and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about appearing on the show.

On Tuesday, campaigners flew a banner over the I’m A Celebrity campsite, reading: “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”.

The plane bearing a 35ft banner circled the Australian camp for two hours on Tuesday.

It was organised by campaign group 38 Degrees which is working with Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.