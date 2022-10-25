Chris Moyles ‘confirmed’ for I’m a Celebrity 2022 line-up as he arrives at Brisbane airport

Chris Moyles has been “confirmed” to take part in the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, after telling press at Brisbane airport that “it should be nice” in the jungle.

I’m a Celebrity bosses have been trying to recruit the Radio X DJ, 48, for years.

At Brisbane airport, former Radio 1 DJ Moyles was asked if he was afraid of jungle creatures like snakes and spiders, to which he replied: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer, and I am not scared of sport of beer. So I think I will be alright.”

According to The Mirror, he added: “I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I’m a Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

This year’s series of I’m a Celebrity is expected to begin on ITV on 6 November. Find out all the rumoured celebrities to be joining the show, including Boy George, here.

The 2022 series will be extra special for viewers, as it takes place 20 years after DJ Tony Blackburn was crowned King of the Jungle in the ITV reality show’s first ever run.

To mark the occasion, a selection of ex-contestants are currently filming an All Stars edition of the show in South Africa, which won’t be broadcast until 2023. (Find out who’s rumoured to be taking part here).