Chris Miller, Phil Lord Set Murder Mystery Comedy Series at Apple (EXCLUSIVE)

In a competitive situation, Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a comedy series from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Variety has learned exclusively.

Titled “The Afterparty,” the series is described as a murder mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

Miller created the series and will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Lord will executive produce through the pair’s shingle, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s vice president of television, Aubrey Lee, will serve as producer. The series will be produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord Miller is currently set up under an overall television deal.

This marks the second streaming series Lord and Miller are attached to in some capacity. The pair is also executive producing the adult animated comedy “Hoops” at Netflix, which stars Jake Johnson as a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach. They are also executive producers on the Fox animated series “Bless the Harts.” Their other TV credits include “The Last Man on Earth” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

On the film side, the pair won an Oscar last year for their work as producers on the animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” on which Lord received a story by credit and is also credited as co-writer. Their other films include “The Lego Movie,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “The Lego Batman Movie,” “The Lego Batman Movie 2,” and the “21 Jump Street” films.

Lord Miller is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

