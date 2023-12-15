Chris Messina Says “Air” Costars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon 'Love Each Other': 'They're So Cool' (Exclusive)

Chris Messina plays Michael Jordan's agent David Falk in 'Air,' which marked his third time working with actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck

Chris Messina, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Chris Messina is a Ben Affleck movie veteran, but when it came time to film this year's Air, he got to work with Affleck and his longtime pal Matt Damon, too!

Messina, 49, first worked with Affleck, 51, on the Academy Award-winning 2012 movie Argo shortly after he and the actor/filmmaker connected at a mutual friend's wedding. Messina later took a role in Affleck's 2016 effort Live By Night and reconnected with Affleck again for Air to play David Falk, the sports agent who famously represented Michael Jordan and helped negotiate the athlete's sneaker deal with Nike.

For Messina, making the movie represented a career highlight in working with Affleck and Damon simultaneously. (Damon plays sports exec Sonny Vaccaro in the film.)

"I was trying to keep cool because I had become tighter with Ben and I had spent some time with Matt along the way, but I don't remember if I'd ever been with them together," Messina tells PEOPLE. "So I was remaining cool in rehearsals — or at least I was trying to remain cool, but inside I was like, 'These are the guys that made Good Will Hunting and now I'm in a rehearsal, just me and the two of them and we're talking about the script.' "

"It was really exciting and slightly nerve-wracking, but they're so cool, as you would imagine," he adds.



Chris Messina in 'Air'

Messina continues: "It was really kind of inspiring to see how there was no ego. They were making this movie — they loved the movie, they loved the process, they love each other, and they just were there trying to make the best movie they could. So if Ben had an idea or Matt had an idea, there was no ego. It was just the best idea wins and they seem to be really enjoying being together, making a film."



Ben Affleck in 'Air'

Just this week, Air picked up two Golden Globe Awards nominations and three Critics Choice Awards nominations. Messina, known otherwise for his work in The Mindy Project and Sharp Objects, says he will always jump to work with Affleck, whom he says has "the highest cinematic IQ of anyone I've ever met."



"He wants you to fly, and it's a really, really fun set to be a part of. When he calls, I didn't need to read the script," Messina says of Affleck. "I just say, yeah, sure. When do you want me to be there?"

