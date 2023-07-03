Chris Meloni Wears Socks, Only Socks, For July 3 Ad

If that whole playing-a-cop-on-TV thing ever dries up, Chris Meloni always has ongoing opportunities in the commercial advertising space — as long as he’s willing to take it all off.

In a new advertisement Meloni posted on Instagram, the Law & Order: SVU zaddy shows off his multiple pairs of Tommie Copper socks — and only his socks — while lounging in bed and whipping up some eggs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Deadline

“I never take these babies off,” he brags. “It’s better than being naked.”

This isn’t the first time Meloni has dropped trousers (and shirts, and briefs) to help peddle a product. Last year, he appeared nude in a Peloton ad, though his netherbits were blurred.

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” said Meloni in the spot. “Honestly I don’t get it. Me, I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all.”

We love all our Members…even those who observe interesting holidays #NationalNudeDay pic.twitter.com/bb80zsmI4p — Peloton (@onepeloton) July 14, 2022

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.