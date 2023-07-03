Chris Meloni Wears Socks, Only Socks, For July 3 Ad
If that whole playing-a-cop-on-TV thing ever dries up, Chris Meloni always has ongoing opportunities in the commercial advertising space — as long as he’s willing to take it all off.
In a new advertisement Meloni posted on Instagram, the Law & Order: SVU zaddy shows off his multiple pairs of Tommie Copper socks — and only his socks — while lounging in bed and whipping up some eggs.
More from Deadline
Kelli Giddish To Return To 'Law & Order' Franchise In 'SVU' And 'Organized Crime'
NBC Renews All Six Dick Wolf Series Including 'One Chicago' Franchise & 'Law & Order' Trio
“I never take these babies off,” he brags. “It’s better than being naked.”
This isn’t the first time Meloni has dropped trousers (and shirts, and briefs) to help peddle a product. Last year, he appeared nude in a Peloton ad, though his netherbits were blurred.
“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” said Meloni in the spot. “Honestly I don’t get it. Me, I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all.”
We love all our Members…even those who observe interesting holidays #NationalNudeDay pic.twitter.com/bb80zsmI4p
— Peloton (@onepeloton) July 14, 2022
Best of Deadline
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.