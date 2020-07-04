Chris Martin's late equaliser for Derby County denies Nottingham Forest

Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Chris Martin scored an equaliser seven minutes into stoppage time to extend Derby County’s unbeaten return to action in their bid to join their fiercest rivals Nottingham Forest in the Championship’s play-off zone.

With Martyn Waghorn sent off for a high tackle on Ryan Yates after the 90-minute mark, Derby had time for Wayne Rooney to launch a last-chance saloon free-kick deep into the Forest box. Goalkeeper Brice Samba could not hold the ball and when it was headed back into the middle, Martin challenged to nudge it goalwards. Even then, the ball was cleared, but the referee’s wristwatch signalled the goal.

It was hard on Forest, who were by far the better team in the early stages when Joe Lolley gave them the lead, but they only have themselves to blame after Lewis Grabban missed two clear late chances to seal the game.

It was Derby’s first goal against their closest rivals in six meetings and, ahead of the 3pm kick-offs, moved them level on points with sixth-placed Cardiff City. With games to come against four other top-six opponents, it may prove a crucial point for Derby. In the first half, the hosts did not look like a team that had won their three post-lockdown matches, extending the best run of form in the division since early January.

They were slow with their passing and it was no surprise when Forest, sharper in all departments, took the lead in the 12th minute. Lolley came inside from the right flank under no great pressure and shot low into the far corner, with Ben Hamer, the Derby goalkeeper, possibly unsighted. It was Lolley’s 10th goal of the season and his second against Derby who started the game without a goal against their fiercest rivals in 992 days, dating back to David Nugent’s clincher in Gary Rowett’s first game in charge at Pride Park in October 2017.

Forest have also been in sound form, unbeaten since football returned from the Covid-19 shutdown, consolidating their position in the play-off zone. The manager Sabri Lamouchi had clearly done his homework for this game, encouraging his players to sit off and allow Derby the ball. Rooney had plenty of time in his position in deep central midfield but with the opposition well placed there was little room for him to play his penetrating passes, especially at the speed Derby were circulating the ball.

On one occasion when Rooney received the ball just to the left of the centre circle, Yates called on a team-mate not to press. “He’s only playing backwards,” Yates shouted. If that was a reflection of where Rooney, at this stage of his career, is at against packed defences when playing so deep, it was also something of an indictment on Derby’s game plan. But it is hard to play with tempo when your most pivotal player has no intensity left in his legs.

Derby improved, their young guns setting about Forest with more tempo, but it was still the visiting team who looked the more dangerous as the game progressed. Grabban, holding the ball up impressively as the lone front man, exposed Rooney’s lack of pace on a counter-attack and shot just wide before substitute Tiago Silva shot against a post 16 minutes from time.

With Phillip Cocu bringing Waghorn on - wide, but adding a second natural striker - Derby finally managed their first effort on target in the 77th minute when Martin turned in a shot that Samba saved. Even then, a raised flag meant a goal would not have been allowed.

Grabban really should have sealed the victory in the 77th minute when he controlled the ball, 10 yards out, but shot high over the crossbar. Deep in stoppage time, substitute Alex Mighten ran clean through and could not finish. That proved crucial.