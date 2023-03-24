Chris Martin Blames Bruce Springsteen For His New Dietary Change

Chris Martin revealed that he consciously uncoupled with his daily dinner routine after hearing about Bruce Springsteen’s diet plan.

“I don’t actually have dinner anymore ― I stop eating at four, and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen,” the Coldplay frontman said during an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s podcast Tuesday.

“I was on a really strict diet anyway, but I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me,’” he explained.

During a conversation with Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, Martin learned what exactly the rocker was doing to stay fit.

“Patti says, ‘He’s only eating one meal a day,’” Martin said. “So I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That’s my next challenge.’”

Martin’s new “Fix You” challenge (sorry) made headlines just days after his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, issued a statement about her own diet, which critics said promoted disordered eating.

While appearing on the “Art of Being Well” podcast, Paltrow said that she practices intermittent fasting.

After fasting, she consumes coffee, has “bone broth for lunch a lot of the days” and then consumes “lots of vegetables” for a paleo-like dinner.

Paltrow later addressed the interview on her Instagram story, saying that her diet was “not meant to be advice for anybody else.”

“I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables,” she continued. “I eat full meals. And I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want, and eating french fries and whatever.”

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorder Association hotline at 1-800-931-2237.

