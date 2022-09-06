Chris Licht Brings on John Miller, Dr. Tara Narula in First Major Hires for CNN

CNN president Chris Licht has hired his first big on-air personalities — John Miller and Dr. Rara Narula — since succeeding Jeff Zucker in April with the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger.

John Miller will join CNN as Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst. Miller comes from the most recent position of NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism. He also has esteemed experience in journalism as a correspondent for CBS News and an anchor for ABC News, where he interviewed Osama Bin Laden in 1998 in a rare exclusive on-camera opportunity.

“John will help deliver on CNN’s commitment to tackle complex issues while presenting audiences with independent, objective news and meaningful analysis across platforms,” Licht said. “As both a brilliant journalist and experienced, compelling subject matter expert, he brings to the network an incredible breadth of knowledge.”

Miller also covered the Newtown school shootings, Boston Marathon bombings and the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks. He has earned two Peabody Awards, 11 Emmy Awards, and an Alfred I. DuPont Award. He is the former Deputy Assistant Director of National Intelligence for Analysis, and served as Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation prior to that. Miller also co-authored New York Times bestseller “The Cell: Inside the 9/11 plot.”

“I’ve worked closely with Chris Licht and share his editorial vision: speed, but not at the expense of accuracy, passion but not at the expense of objectivity,” Miller said. “I am especially proud to join CNN at a time when covering the news, getting it right and delivering it in a straightforward way has never been more vital to the American public.”

Miller begins his new role with CNN today, and will be based in the network’s New York bureau.

Dr. Narula joins CNN after reporting for CBS News where she was the senior medical correspondent reporting for CBS Mornings, the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, CBS Saturday Morning, CBS Sunday Morning and CBS Streaming Network.

Narula is a board-certified cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and an associate professor of cardiovascular medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Additionally, she is board-certified in nuclear cardiology, echocardiography and internal medicine.

Narula graduated from Stanford University with degrees in economics and biology. She obtained her medical degree at USC Keck School of Medicine where she graduated with Alpha Omega Alpha Society Honors. Dr. Narula completed her residency in internal medicine at Harvard University/Brigham and Women’s Hospital and her fellowship training in cardiology at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Narula is currently a fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC). She serves as a national spokesperson for the American Heart Association and the AHA’s Go Red for Women initiative. She is a recipient of the 2019 WomenHeart Nanette Wenger Award for Media and the Super Doctors Award for NYC 2014-2022.

She will report across CNN platforms with the Health, Medical and Wellness Team, and she is based in New York.