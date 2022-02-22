Chris Leben, still hospitalized with COVID-19 issues, vows return to full health

Former UFC fighter Chris Leben posted a new update from a hospital bed late Sunday and said he is planning to make a full recovery after fighting COVID-19.

Leben, a cast member on the first season of the “The Ultimate Fighter,” shot a selfie video from the hospital and showed his oxygen levels climbing up after it had been lower when he used the restroom. Leben’s breathing is labored in the video, and he has a breathing tube in his nose.

“I feel pretty good,” Leben said in the video posted to Instagram. “I’m off all the other things. I’ve got non tubes in my body right now – the only thing is this oxygen. … They did say 100 percent recovery is possible, and I think that’s what’s going to happen.

“… I’m still alive, man. I’m still here. And for that, I’m so grateful – the fact I get to fight my way back to 100 percent health. That I have that opportunity is such a blessing.”

The 41-year-old Leben first posted two weeks ago that he had been hospitalized nearly for a week with complications from COVID-19. Leben has not said if he has been vaccinated against the virus.

Leben is the second member of the original “TUF” cast to be hospitalized for post-COVID issues. “TUF 1” middleweight winner Diego Sanchez was open about his battle with COVID-induced health issues in November that landed him in the hospital. Sanchez recovered and has a March fight scheduled against Kevin Lee under the Eagle FC banner.