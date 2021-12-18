Chris Lane Reveals He Tested Positive for New COVID-19 Variant Omicron: 'It Finally Got My Hind End'

Chris Lane has tested positive for a breakthrough case of the coronavirus.

On Friday, the 37-year-old country star announced his diagnosis on his Instagram Story, telling followers, "Well… COVID finally got me. It finally got my hind end."

On top of the video, he also shared that he has the new omicron variant of COVID, adding, "Praying the rest of the family doesn't get it."

Lane currently lives with his wife Lauren Bushnell Lane, 31, and their 6-month-old son, Dutton Walker. Bushnell Lane shared earlier this year that the couple had received the COVID vaccine.

His diagnosis also comes ahead of his Fill Them Boots tour, which is set to kick off Jan. 13.

The new omicron variant of COVID-19 is the most contagious yet, has more mutations than any before it, and seems to evade the previously-effective two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. In people who had received a booster shot, they had enough antibodies to fight off omicron from creating an infection, according to researchers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that a booster shot will protect against infection from omicron, and that Pfizer and Moderna do not need to formulate an omicron-specific booster shot.

"Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron," Fauci said, according to The New York Times. "At this point, there is no need for a very specific booster. And so the message remains clear: If you are unvaccinated get vaccinated, and particularly in the arena of omicron if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot."

The singer-songwriter is the latest celebrity to reveal a COVID-19 diagnosis. Charlie Puth revealed earlier this week that he tested positive, telling fans that he's "not feeling amazing" and to "be safe and careful this holiday season."

"I tested positive for Covid this morning," Puth began on Twitter Wednesday. "I'm not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me. I write you this update, feeling like complete ass, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I'll speak to you very soon."

Billie Eilish also shared that she tested positive for the virus back in August after she had been vaccinated.

The "Bad Guy" singer, 20, told Howard Stern during a Monday appearance on The Howard Stern Show, that, "I think if I weren't vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad … When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible."

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.