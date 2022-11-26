Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Celebrate First Thanksgiving as Family of Four with Sweet Photos

Chris and Lauren Lane are celebrating their first thanksgiving as a family of four.

The country star, 38, and Bachelor alum, 32, shared a set of photos on their Instagram Story with their two kids, Dutton Walker and Baker Weston, who was just born last month.

In the relaxed family photo, Chris and Lauren pose together on their porch, each with a child in their lap. Chris holds Dutton, wearing olive green overalls, while Lauren holds baby Baker in a white sweater onesie.

Lauren captioned the photo, "My little turkeys 🦃"

The couple opted for casual wear, with Chris sporting a flannel long-sleeve and ripped jeans and Lauren wearing a comfortable beige sweater and matching pants.

The former reality star also posted some outtakes from their Thanksgiving photo session on her Instagram story. In one photo, Lauren points at the camera to get the boys to look in its direction while Chris laughs.

She wrote, "Photos w/toddlers 😅."

Lauren also posted a selfie with baby Baker in her arms and wished her 1.5 million followers a "Happy Thanksgiving!!!"

The couple welcomed baby Baker last month, posting a photo of the family of four as well as a sweet video of Dutton meeting his baby brother for the first time.

"Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!," Chris posted on Instagram.

After his birth, Lauren opened up about his "very chaotic, unplanned and panicked" delivery.

"Our little man surprised us nine days early, late Sunday night. Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie-like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping 😵‍💫," she shared on Instagram.

But, she added that "the minute he came into this world, he's been nothing but peaceful and perfect. We love you Baker, welcome to the 🌍!"

Since then, the couple has been relishing their time together with their two children, even dressing up in coordinated outfits for Halloween. The couple shared a photo wearing Mickey Mouse ears, with their toddler in a full-character costume to celebrate the holiday.

"I'm not sure how we'll ever get anywhere on time or if my house will ever be clean again, but I sure do love our little family of four," Lauren said.

