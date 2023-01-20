Chris Lane Jokes He Hopes the 'Good Lord Above Does Not Allow' Third Baby to Happen Soon

Angela Andaloro
·4 min read
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel &amp; Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Chris Lane is loving life on the green.

Speaking with PEOPLE about competing in the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions — where celebrities play alongside LPGA Tour winners, competing for a combined $2 million — Lane said he's become "absolutely obsessed" with the sport.

"I love golf, started probably five, six years ago, and I'm absolutely obsessed," Lane, who will play with Courtney Lee, tells PEOPLE. "Growing up playing football, baseball, I've always been super competitive, but now that I can't really play those sports, I turned to golf, never really understanding how much I would absolutely love this game."

A father of two, the country singer is excited to share that passion with his two sons: Baker, 3 months, and Dutton Walker, 19 months, whom he shares with wife Lauren Bushnell Lane.

"My goal is to make the boys PGA tour stars, but they're just not going to be able to take after their father," he laughs, noting he appreciates that it's a game "you either win or lose yourself, you don't depend on anybody else."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris Lane and Lauren Lane Birth Announcement
Chris Lane and Lauren Lane Birth Announcement

Chris Lane/Instagram The Lane Family

The event is also a family affair for Lane. "My twin brother is caddying for me and my father-in-law is here," Lane shares. "Then my wife plans on coming for a couple of days if she can, her mom's there to take care of them right now."

As a new family of four, he notes the challenge of getting away for a few days. "With a newborn, it's kind of hard to leave. He is not really taking a bottle great right now," the dad shares. "So she's 50/50, but her plan is to come for a couple of days."

The Lanes are bubbling with happiness despite having a rough go of things since welcoming Baker, with the dad admitting "it's been an adjustment" settling into their new dynamic.

"It's been an adjustment. There's no doubt about it. We're not getting a whole lot of sleep, and I think it's been a big adjustment for Dutton," says Lane.

Lane continues, "I think his world's been rocked a little bit, but you know, we're 12 weeks in now. He's getting adjusted to it. We're getting adjusted to it."

"We just need these boys to stay in their beds a little bit longer," he jokes.

RELATED: Chris Lane Says 3-Month-Old Son Baker Is 'On the Mend' After Taking Him to the Hospital for RSV

Earlier this month, Baker had a scary trip to the emergency room, where the couple learned he had RSV.

"Luckily everybody's good now, but it was definitely a scary handful of days there with both of them," Lane shares. "Baker ended up in the emergency room, not breathing well, but he's a fighter. He came out of it, and he's doing really well now."

Still in the newborn haze, the two don't know what the future holds for their family.

"I think with how tired we are right now, two is going to be enough, but I also think Lauren's wanting a girl," he admits.

"So I wouldn't be surprised if we don't try for a third eventually, but I pray that the good Lord above does not allow that to happen anytime soon," he says with a laugh.

Coming off of a busy 2022, Lane looks forward to enjoying a slow few months with the family, working on his songwriting before he revs up again.

"I'm gonna take some time off in the early parts of this year. I've been writing as much as possible. And then I'll get back out there touring and get a record out. Since this will be my third record, I just want to make sure to get it right," he says.

As much as he's looking forward to what's next in music, he's enjoying each and every moment at home with Lauren and the kids.

"I'm excited to spend a little bit of time at home since I've been touring so much, just lay low for a hot minute," he says.

And until he's ready to dive into another album, there's always golf. "I just love the camaraderie out here, and watching the LPGA tours players play, since I've never been able to go to a tour because I've always been touring."

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will air on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, from 12 - 3 p.m. est on Golf Channel and Peacock and on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 - 5 p.m. est on NBC and Peacock.

Latest Stories

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Will the Raptors move Fred VanVleet before the trade deadline?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yahoo Sports Sr. NBA Writer Jake Fischer to assess the likelihood Fred VanVleet is dealt by the NBA trade deadline. The full episode can be listened to on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa with Shilton van Wyk scoring three tries for the Blitzboks. South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the win. South Africa arrived in New Zealand second in the overall standings after three events on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series compared to 13th for Canada, which faced No. 8 Argentina and No. 12 Spain later Friday in Pool D play. Argentina downed Spain 20

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Winnipeg store lone distributor of new First Peoples Rookie Card set

    A new set of trading cards featuring Indigenous NHLers will be available only at Indigenous hockey camps and one brick and mortar store: Indigenous-owned First Row Collectibles in Winnipeg. The First Peoples Rookie Card series by trading card giant Upper Deck is a line of eight cards featuring Indigenous former NHLers that have never appeared previously on a licenced trading card. Due to being the only shop in the world where the sets are being distributed, First Row Collectibles' Curtis Howson

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

  • Andrew McCutchen returns to Pirates on $5m, 1-year deal

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is back where he once belonged. The five-time All-Star centerfielder finalized a $5 million,one-year deal to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, nearly five years to the day after Pittsburgh sent him to San Francisco in a cost-cutting measure. McCutchen served as the centerpiece for Pittsburgh's brief return to contention nearly a decade ago. He won the National League's MVP Award in 2013, a season that marked the start of a three-year run in which the

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty