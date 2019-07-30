Chris Kunitz announces retirement, will join Blackhawks' staff

Chris Kunitz is calling it a career.

The Blackhawks forward on Tuesday announced his retirement after 15 seasons in the NHL.

Kunitz is set to join the Blackhawks' hockey operations department as a player development adviser and will assist with the team's coaching staff as well as the personnel with Chicago’s AHL affiliate in Rockford.

"I feel very fortunate to have been a part of four amazing organizations over the last 15 years," Kunitz said in a statement, in part. "I'd like to sincerely thank the Anaheim Ducks, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks. Every one of these organizations was the ultimate example, not only to me, but to my children, on what true professionalism should be.

"I was given the opportunity to play with the very best teams and the very best players and I'm grateful for the laughs and the friendships that we shared together. Thank you for making my childhood dream come true."

Kunitz, who is a four-time Stanley Cup champion and played with the Penguins from 2009-17, also drew congratulations from his former team.

Kunitz, who turns 40 in September, signed with Anaheim as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2007 before he was dealt to the Penguins. He also spent one season with the Lightning before joining the Blackhawks on a one-year deal last July.

He finished last season with 10 points in 56 games for Chicago, bringing his career totals to 619 points over 1,022 games.