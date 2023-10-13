Chris Kreider scores twice, Rangers beat Sabres 5-1 in season opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Kreider scored power-play and short-handed goals, Igor Shesterkin stopped 23 shots for his 100th career victory and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 in their season opener Thursday night.

The Rangers won in Peter Laviolette’s debut as coach. In doing so, New York showed, for one game at least, it’s capable of playing a more defensively responsible style following a first-round seven-game playoff exit to New Jersey that led to Gerard Gallant’s dismissal.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and assist, and Alexis Lafreniere and Jacob Trouba, with an empty-netter, also scored scored in an outing New York raced to a 3-0 second-period lead. Mika Zibanejad had three assists.

Shesterkin, appearing in his 159th career game, became the Rangers first goalie to reach 100 wins in fewer than 187 outings.

JJ Peterka scored for Buffalo.

FLYERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny scored in the first period, Carter Hart stopped 31 shots and Philadelphia beat Columbus in the opener for two teams looking to rebound from disappointing seasons.

Cam Atkinson and Konecny also had empty-net goals.

Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski left because of a leg injury in the second period. The team said he had a “quad contusion” but there was no word on the potential seriousness of the injury.

The Flyers ruined the Columbus coaching debut of Pascal Vincent as well as the first NHL game for Adam Fantilli, the third overall pick in the 2023 draft. Playing on his 19th birthday, Fantilli picked up his first NHL point with the primary assist on Jake Bean’s first-period goal. Patrik Laine also scored for the Blue Jackets.

