Chris Kirkpatrick plans to 'cry myself to sleep in the Diary Room' on Celebrity Big Brother

The cast members of Celebrity Big Brother season 3 are presumably excited for their new adventure (which begins Feb. 3 on CBS), even if only for the paycheck that comes with it. But there are certain things about being locked away with strangers that they can't exactly be looking forward to. Even the Big Brother fans in the cast know that it won't be all unicorns and rainbows… unless, of course, there is a challenge where they have to dress up in unicorn unitards while collecting hidden rainbows for OTEV.

Boy-band legend Chris Kirkpatrick is an avid Big Brother watcher, and he senses loneliness through the front door. "I think I'm least looking forward to not seeing my family or having that connection with the outside world that I usually have," the former NSYNC crooner tells EW. "It's going to be difficult being cut off from everything and not even being able to hug my son every morning or kiss my wife every morning or things like that."

However, Kirkpatrick has come up with the perfect solution, while also showing off his BB knowledge: "Hopefully I'll deal with and just cry myself to sleep in the Diary Room."

Yes, he actually knows what the Diary Room is! Well played, Chris Kirkpatrick! But don't look now, because Todrick Hall is in the process of one-upping Kirkpatrick by proclaiming himself "here for it" when it comes to eating slop.

"I am such a Big Brother fan that there is nothing that I am least looking forward to," the former American Idol semifinalist says. "I'm excited for it all. Even the horrible parts of Big Brother are part of the experience. The thing I am looking forward to the least is eating slop. I don't want to eat that. I'm a very picky eater. Anybody who knows me knows that's going to be very difficult. If I were to have to be a Have Not for a week, that would be very difficult for me. But because I'm down for the Big Brother experience, I'm here for it. Part of me is scared of it, and the other part of me equally wants it to happen and wants to experience it."

What about the rest of the season 3 cast? What are they least looking forward to when it comes to entering the Celebrity Big Brother house? Watch the video above to see all their answers and learn who won our hearts immediately and forever by answering that their biggest regret about entering the house is "no TV — definitely going to be upset about that."

Lord knows we feel that. May their pain be our gain. Also, a moment of appreciation, if we may, for Lamar Odom, who answers, "Damn! I'm in L.A. and I got to stay in a house? That's crazy. It defeats the purpose of being in L.A. to me."

Well said, Lamar. Well said.

