Chris Kattan Underwent Emergency Surgery Due to a Severe Case of Pneumonia

Chris Kattan After Neck Injury: 'I Did Become Addicted to Pills, But I'm Clean Now ... It Feels Fantastic'

Chris Kattan has been hospitalized and underwent an emergency surgery following a battle with pneumonia, PEOPLE confirms.

First reported by TMZ, the former Saturday Night Live star, 52, recently came down with streptococcus, a severe case of pneumonia, and was rushed to the hospital Saturday. Streptococcus is the same bacteria that causes strep throat.

He reportedly underwent an emergency surgery, which was successful, and is scheduled to be released on Friday, per the outlet.

Following the news, Kattan's girlfriend Maria Libri shared a photo of the two on Instagram, wishing him a quick recovery.

"This sweet, sweet man of mine is on the road to recovery, after a severe pneumonia scare ❤️❤️❤️ ," she wrote. "He is always taking care of us, now it's our turn to take care of him💞❤️."

Kattan previously spoke to PEOPLE about his health in 2017, detailing a life-changing injury that resulted in a 20-year recovery.

"I was doing a stunt and I knew something was wrong but I didn't think it was serious," Kattan recalled. "It wasn't until, maybe, two days later — when my arm started to atrophy — that I got checked out and the doctor told me that I'd broken my neck."

Kattan was advised he might become paralyzed if he didn't have surgery as soon as possible, so he had a minor procedure to try and fix his neck.

"I just couldn't imagine a piece of a car or a machine or a piece of metal in my back. It just didn't make sense to me, so I got what was called a noninvasive surgery from a gentleman that was [practicing Eastern medicine]," he said of the procedure, which consisted of a fusion of levels in his neck.

Though it was a "noninvasive" surgery, Kattan still had to spend weeks in the hospital and follow up with physical therapy.

"My body had to learn to communicate with my nerves again. I wanted to go outside, but I was bedridden. The nurse was, like, 'You can't, you have to stay in bed,' " said the actor. "What really sucked is that I felt I couldn't tell other people. I didn't tell my agents, I didn't tell my managers. I lied about what was really going on. I didn't let them see me because I didn't want my work to be affected."

Kattan was advised to spend up to six months in recovery, but he returned to work just after just 60 days. As a result, the comedian spent the following years undergoing multiple surgeries as his recovery became challenging.