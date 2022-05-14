Chris Kamara posts health update as ‘recovery continues’ after Sky Sports departure

Football pundit Chris Kamara (Getty Images)

Chris Kamara shared a selfie with fans as he continued his recovery from a health condition.

The popular pundit and TV presenter, 64, announced his departure from Sky Sports earlier in the year after suffering from apraxia of the speech as a result of medical problems.

Tributes flooded in as his Soccer Saturday exit was confirmed but ‘Kammy’ has been able to continue working while receiving treatment for the condition.

After co-commentating on ITV’s The Games finale during the week, he spent time in an oxygen chamber and delivered an update via his Twitter.

6 enjoyable days working on The Games 🥳 Back in the Oxygen chamber today 😷 as the recovery continues 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/X2SfnzeTeC — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) May 14, 2022

“Six enjoyable days working on The Games,” he posted.

“Back in the oxygen chamber today as the recovery continues.”

Kamara revealed last month that he was “nearly there” in receiving treatment for his condition.

“Big thanks to everyone once again for your best wishes today,” he said after a Soccer Saturday tribute to his 24 years on the show. “I had a tear in my eye when Unbelievable Jeff got choked up on screen. I can’t thank Sky enough for that wonderful tribute. The good news also is I am nearly there in terms of my health, had amazing help.”