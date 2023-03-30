Chris Kaba fatal shooting by police referred to CPS

Breaking News (Evening Standard)

The Met officer who shot Chris Kaba dead was today facing potential criminal charges as the police watchdog announced it was referring the killing to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had decided to send a file of evidence to prosecutors on the basis of the findings of its months of investigation into the fatal shooting of Mr Kaba, a 24-year-old black Londoner, in the car he was driving in Streatham Hill in September last year.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “This was a tragic incident and our investigators have been working hard to ensure that our comprehensive investigation has been completed without undue delay and within the six-to-nine-month timeframe we provided.

“Mr Kaba died after he was struck by a single gunshot fired by an MPS officer into the vehicle he was driving.

“During the investigation, the officer was advised they were under criminal investigation for murder and following the conclusion of our investigation we have referred a file of evidence to the CPS to determine whether to charge the officer.

“A referral to the CPS does not necessarily mean that criminal charges will follow. It is now for the CPS to decide, applying the tests in the Code for Crown Prosecutors, whether or not to prosecute the officer. “Mr Kaba’s family and the officer involved have been notified of this development."

In a joint statement, Mr Kaba’s family said: “Our family, alongside the community who have supported us over the past seven months, have been consistent in our call for accountability.

"This step forward is necessary and welcome. We very much hope that the CPS advise in favour of a prosecution and that the truth will emerge, without delay, through criminal proceedings.

“Our family and community cannot continue waiting for answers. Chris was so loved by our family and all his friends. He had a bright future ahead of him before his life was cut short. We must see justice for Chris.”

