Has Chris Jones’ story turned? Chiefs GM ‘hopeful’ All-Pro defender will play in opener

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach sounded an optimistic tone regarding Chris Jones, saying he’s “hopeful” the All-Pro defensive tackle will be available for the season opener next week against the Detroit Lions.

“We have been in communication, actually, the last two days we’ve been in more communication,” Veach said Wednesday. “We continue to press on and work hard, a lot of respect on both sides of this thing.”

Jones, entering the final year of his contract, seeks an extension. He held out of training camp and throughout the Chiefs’ preseason games and was placed on the reserve/did not report list Tuesday when NFL teams finalized their 53-man rosters.

“It’s been well-stated how we feel about Chris, and he feels the same way,” Veach said. “Again, we’re going to keep working on this thing. We’re looking forward to next Thursday and hopefully he’s in the lineup, and he’s ready to go.”

The Chiefs added a tackle Tuesday, acquiring Neil Farrell Jr. from the Las Vegas Raiders for a sixth-round draft pick.

Jones will not count toward the team’s 53-player roster and his $19.5 million base salary will not count toward the salary cap as long as he’s on the did not report list.