Chris Jones, on the reserve/COVID-19 list, live-tweeted KC Chiefs’ win over Chargers

Like a child stuck at home and not allowed to join kids playing in the neighborhood, Chris Jones was not happy Thursday night to be forced to watch the Chiefs play the Chargers on television.

Jones, a disruptive defensive tackle, instead spent Thursday live-tweeting the game. Jones entered the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday and wasn’t active for the game at SoFi Stadium.

Here is what Jones tweeted during the Chiefs’ 34-28 overtime win, and be warned, some tweets included curse words.

Jones tweeted about his nervousness minutes before the teams took the field to decide which team would be the AFC West leaders.

I've never been this anxious to watch football. — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) December 17, 2021

After the Chiefs scored the game’s first touchdown, Jones wrote this:

Beautiful drive offense! — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) December 17, 2021

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens intercepted a pass, and Jones was thrilled.

Later, Jones encouraged his defensive teammates, but was deflated when the Chargers’ running game began having success.

Let's go defense..., — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) December 17, 2021

But his mood changed on the final play before halftime, when the Chiefs defense stopped the Chargers from the 5-yard line and didn’t give up any points.

Story continues

The Chiefs defense stopped the Chargers on a fourth-down from the KC 34-yard line in the third quarter, too. Jones, obviously was happy.

After the Chargers took a 21-13 lead, the Chiefs got a huge pass play from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. It covered 69 yards and Jones wrote:

T K soul.... — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) December 17, 2021

The Chiefs got a touchdown, then Mahomes found Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a two-point conversion. Jones tweeted this:

Let's go PAT- rick — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) December 17, 2021

When Kelce scored the game-winning touchdown on a 34-yard catch and run, this was Jones’ reaction: