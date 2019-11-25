Chris Janson to perform at NASCAR Awards

Platinum-selling artist and award-winning singer/songwriter Chris Janson will perform at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards on Dec. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Janson is the latest musical artist to be added to the festivities when NASCAR makes its inaugural visit to Music City next month for Champion’s Week. Previously, it was announced that Cassadee Pope will be the event co-host alongside NASCAR on NBC’s Rutledge Wood for the highly anticipated year-end awards.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing my music to the NASCAR celebration in Nashville,” Janson said. “We love NASCAR, the drivers and the fans! It’s going to be a good time!”

Janson is a platinum-selling, multi-instrumentalist, high-octane entertainer and Grand Ole Opry member who just hit the top of the charts with his third No. 1 single, “Good Vibes,” from his new album Real Friends. He also took home the ACM Video of the Year Award for his Gold-certified hit song “Drunk Girl,” which earned the Song of the Year honor at the 2018 MusicRow Awards. The chart-topping, double-platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” earned the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year Award. Both songs were named to the “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” list by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).

Music City will play host to NASCAR Champion’s Week, a celebration filled with more fan interactions than ever before, music, race cars, driver appearances and much more from Dec. 3-5.

Among the additional events of the week are: NASCAR Night at the Opry Hosted by PNC Bank, Burnouts on Broadway and Fan Fest. Click here for additional info on those events and to purchase your tickets today.

