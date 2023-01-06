https://www.instagram.com/p/CnDHgRABngD/?hl=en hed: Chris Hemsworth’s son photobombs his shirtless underwater video – but the rock is still impressed

Chris Hemsworth/instagram; getty

Chris Hemsworth might be Thor, but his son stole the show in a new exercise video.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old actor shared a clip of him trying to meditate while underwater. The moment was adorably interrupted when one of his 8-year-old twin sons swims by. Hemsworth responds and jokingly waves for him to get out of the frame.

"Don't let distractions get in the way of your goals… no matter how hard they try to swim in front of you😂," he wrote alongside the video.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made it clear in the comment section that he was impressed with Hemsworth's physique.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Attempts to Decorate Christmas Tree with Wife Elsa Pataky on His Shoulders: 'My Spine!'

"My one ab never looks this chiseled under water. 😂👊🏾," he wrote, adding, "Looking great brotha"

Hemsworth noted in his caption that he's taking part in his holistic wellness app Centr's "Moves That Matter" campaign. It encourages members to focus on their health journey as well as their children's.

"I've completed 200 minutes so far with @centrfit for Moves That Matter 💪🏻," he wrote.

RELATED: Watch Chris Hemsworth Catch Food in His Mouth at Family Dinner That 'Turned into a Full Blown Festival'

Hemsworth has vowed to complete a total of 1,200 minutes in January.

"It's a joy to partner with an organization like Good Sports as we both look to support childhood mental and physical health," the actor said in a release shared with PEOPLE.

Hemsworth — who shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8, plus daughter India, 10 — with wife Elsa Pataky, is no stranger to getting active with his children.

RELATED VIDEO: Elsa Pataky Got 'Competitive' with Husband Chris Hemsworth on the Set of Action Movie 'Interceptor'

In November, Hemsworth shared an impressive video of him and one of his sons skateboarding when they needed a new activity as the "surf went flat" and they couldn't head to the beach.

In the clip, Hemsworth and his son duck as they skate under a "palm tree barrel" and high-five as they continue down a path.

Story continues

"Surf went flat, no problem, the boys found some palm tree barrels and spent the day getting shacked," Hemsworth captioned the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor has previously shown off his sons' surfing skills, recently celebrating one of his boys on Instagram for tube riding — or riding inside the barrel of a breaking wave — for the first time.

The post included a short clip of his son in action and a stunning black-and-white photo of the epic experience.

"My 8 year olds first ever tube! something he and I are gonna remember forever," he captioned the post. "Amazing to see him attack it again and again and finally it all line up!"

The Marvel actor also thanked Surf Lakes, a wave park in Australia, for "another epic day."