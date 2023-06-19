Surprise: Extraction 3 just got confirmed!

Netflix

Netflix have nailed the action-packed genre. From The Mother with Jennifer Lopez to Arnold Schwarzenegger's return to screen in FUBAR. Now, Extraction 2 has dropped on the streaming service, starring Chris Hemsworth once again as Tyler Rake. Already, fans are looking ahead to whether there will be a third film in the franchise, so here's everything we know about a potential Extraction 3.

Has a third Extraction film been announced?

Absolutely! Barely 24 hours after the second film was released on Netflix on 16th June 2023, Director Sam Hargrave and lead character Chris Hemsworth revealed at a TUDUM event that a third film had been confirmed. YAY.

Previously, director Sam Hargrave told Decider he already had some ideas for another film. “Netflix has mentioned they’d be excited to do it, and Hemsworth loves playing the character," Hargrave said. "I definitely have a bunch of ideas bouncing around up in this brain of mine."

Hemsworth shared a similar sentiment to Total Film. "I love playing the character. I love this world. I honestly feel like we made a better film than the first one. That’s rare in the franchise world. We’d be remiss not to have a crack at another one."

What is the Extraction franchise about?

Starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, the first film's officially synopsis reads, "A hardened gun-for-hire's latest mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he's sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord's kidnapped son."

As for the second film? "A professional soldier with a reckless streak. A dangerous mission that hits too close to home. To protect innocent lives, he'll risk his own. Again."

Who would star in Extraction 3?

Of course, there's no Extraction without Chris Hemsworth, so fans he'll return as Tyler Rake. Golshifteh Farahani has also appeared in both films as mercenary Nik Khan, while Idris Elba's unnamed character played a small but important part in the conclusion of Extraction 2, so maybe he'll be present, too?

We can also hope for a range of new and exciting characters, too.

When might a third Extraction film be released?

The first film was released in April 2020, while a second came in June 2023. So we could assume sometime in early 2026 might be realistic, depending on when production begins.

Extraction 2 is now streaming on Netflix.





