Chris Hemsworth Wraps Production on Thor: Love and Thunder — and Celebrates with Muscle-Flexing Pic

Thor: Love and Thunder has officially wrapped production!

On Tuesday, Chris Hemsworth celebrated the occasion with a swoon-worthy photo of himself flexing his superhero muscles and smoldering at the camera.

Director Taika Waititi stood beside Hemsworth in the grayscale snap, dressed in full gladiator garb as his character, Korg.

"That's a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate," Hemsworth, 37, joked on Instagram.

As for the upcoming installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans should be prepared for a wild ride, according to the actor.

"The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!" he wrote. "Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!"

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Teases He's 'Lucky' to Have Other Kids After Son Says He Wants to Be Superman

Back in May, Hemsworth shared that he had a bit of superhero competition after one of his 7-year-old twin sons recently said that he wants to be a superhero when he grows up — but someone other than Thor.

"Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up' 'Dad i wanna be Superman' Lucky I have two other kids," Hemsworth joked on Instagram alongside a photo of him holding his son's hand as the little boy sports a red cape.

Many of Hemsworth's superhero pals teased the actor for his son's response.

Deadpool's Josh Brolin replied, "Hahahaha," while Ryan Reynolds added, "❤️😂❤️"

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot also dropped a laughing emoji, while Aquaman's Jason Momoa shared that he had a similar experience with his own 12-year-old son Wolf. "😂😂😂😂😂😂 yeah wolf wanted to be batman ❤️❤️❤️❤️," he joked.

Story continues

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Avengers: Endgame $1.2 Billion Opening with Iron Man 2 Throwback

Last month marked 10 years since the world was first introduced to Hemsworth as Thor and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

Hemsworth commemorated the anniversary with a photo of himself and his costar, 40, dressed in red and green, just like their warring-brother characters in 2011's Thor and subsequent iterations within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alongside the throwback snapshot of the now-superstar actors, Hemsworth included a grab from a 2009 Vulture article with the headline, "Marvel Rolls Dice, Casts No-names for Thor."

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom," the actor wrote, joking in conclusion, "It's been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven't aged a day 😂."