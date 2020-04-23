Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' sees Taika Waititi at 'his most extreme'

Chris Hemsworth in 'Thor: Ragnarok'. (Credit: Disney/Marvel)

Chris Hemsworth has teased that fans can expect a “pretty insane” ride from Thor: Love and Thunder, which he says sees writer-director Taika Waititi “at his most extreme”.

The Kiwi filmmaker is set to return to the marvel fold after helming Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, taking the character in a more comedic, colourful direction.

Love and Thunder will feature the ascension of Thor’s former love interest, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, to the mantle of Mighty Thor.

If Hemsworth’s words in the Philadelphia Inquirer are anything to go by, it’s going to be something very special indeed.

He said: “It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika at his most extreme, and at his best.

“If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane.”

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old Aussie star is currently promoting his role in Netflix action thriller Extraction, which is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, with Joe also penning the script.

Extraction has debuted to decent reviews, with a 60% approval score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Thor was set to be one of his next projects, but the coronavirus pandemic has led to a shuffle in the schedule for the MCU.

Love and Thunder has now moved from November 2021 to 28 February, 2022.

Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hemsworth is not the only person to be teasing fans with details of Love and Thunder, as Waititi used a recent Instagram Live broadcast to offer up a few tidbits.

The 44-year-old said the superhero sequel is “like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing”.

Waititi himself is one of the busiest men in Hollywood today and has assembled a packed slate of projects in the wake of his Oscar win for writing Second World War satire Jojo Rabbit.

He has finished shooting football-themed true life tale Next Goal Wins and is attached to a pair of Netflix animated series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.