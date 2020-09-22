Chris Hemsworth says this ‘love-affirming book’ is an amazing read for all ages

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When he’s not lugging around unrealistically heavy hammers as Thor, Chris Hemsworth enjoys sitting down with a good book. In fact, just a few months ago, the actor shared with his followers the title that’s been in heavy rotation for him during quarantine. And, according to the “superhero,” it’s perfect for all ages.

The Marvel star took to Instagram back in March to gush about “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, labeling it one of his “favorites.”

“Amazing read, one of my favorites,” the Australian actor captioned a photo of him holding the best-selling book. “It’s for everyone whether you’re 80 or eight. Give it a read. ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.'”

This book is no stranger to topping best seller lists, and in addition to being a No. 1 New York Times best seller, it ranks No. 1 on Amazon, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today.

According to The New York Times, this book “is not only a thought-provoking, discussion-worthy story, the book itself is an object of art.”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” is a modern fable for all ages from revered British illustrator Charlie Mackesy. The book is said to explore “life’s universal lessons, featuring 100 color and black-and-white drawings.”

Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers seem to share Hemsworth’s positive sentiments about the book with one five-star reviewer dubbing it “beautiful” and “love-affirming.”

“‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ is a beautiful, heartfelt book filled with characters each of us can relate to in some fashion,” the reviewer wrote. “The conversations held between the Boy and the friends he finds along the way are a reflection of truths many of us have forgotten — how to be gentle to ourselves and others.”

In addition to this book receiving both Hemsworth’s and thousands of shoppers’ stamps of approval, it’s also worth noting that it is cheaper to read through Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service.

With Kindle Unlimited, users gain access to millions of titles that are drastically cheaper than the corresponding print editions. For instance, with Kindle, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” retails for only $11.99 — that’s 48 percent less than its listed print price.

One of the most common ways to use Kindle Unlimited is via an Amazon Kindle device (like the one pictured above) or any other E-reader-enabled device like an iPad, a smartphone or even a computer.

Through this method, users can access millions of titles on one thin, portable device and, in turn, save the planet — no paper is being used excessively (or at all).

What’s even better is that with the purchase of any Kindle device, shoppers have the option to get three months of free Kindle Unlimited — that’s automatic access to millions of titles at no additional cost for three whole months.