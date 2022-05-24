Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reunite in Thor: Love and Thunder trailer

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·2 min read

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman are reunited to take on the villainous God Butcher in the official trailer for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

The upcoming film sees the God of Thunder set out on a new journey for inner peace, during which he is joined, much to his surprise, by his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman).

The actress, 40, who played Foster in the first two Thor movies in 2011 and 2013, will return to the franchise after nearly a decade to star as Mighty Thor.

The new trailer shows the actress in full superhero costume as the pair reconnect and do battle together.

“What’s it been, like, three years?” Portman asks.

“Eight years, seven months and six days, give or take,” Hemsworth replies sheepishly.

The trailer also reveals Christian Bale’s transformation into the galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who appears bald and white, with body tattoos and orange eyes.

“The only ones who Gods care about is themselves,” he declares, adding: “So this is my vow: all Gods must die.”

Thor and Jane must embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it is too late.

To combat the threat, they will enlist the help of returning characters King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and fellow Marvel heroes The Guardians of the Galaxy.

The trailer also shows Hemsworth’s impressive physical transition back “from dad bod, to God bod” and ends comically with his clothes ripped off by Zeus, played by Russell Crowe.

Marvel also released a new poster for Thor: Love and Thunder, which is due in cinemas on July 8.

Sharing the trailer, Hemsworth promised fans they would be getting “two hours of this beautiful madness” when the film arrived.

“Very excited to drop this trailer! Here’s a two minute sneak peak into a crazy wild fun adventure that has allllll the love and thunder,” he wrote.

“On July 8th we’ll be giving you a full two hours of this beautiful madness. Until then enjoy the ride that is the Official Thor Love and Thunder trailer. Boom!!!!”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Feel ‘Beyond Blessed and Grateful’ After Birth of Second Baby

    The couple announced the arrival of their daughter Eloise over the weekend.

  • Bobbi Brown Swears by This Lightweight Foundation for ‘Smooth Skin’ and a ‘Glowy Finish’

    Bobbi Brown, 65, loves using the Jones Road What The Foundation to create a smooth and glowy skin-like finish. Here’s where to buy the nourishing foundation.

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking at threats against Avs' Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. “We take threats made to any of our players or other club personnel seriously,” Daly said

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • A United Airlines worker picked a fight with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their second-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC

  • Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too. Because if they don't start putting up some roadblocks to slow down the Oilers captain and his scorching-hot linemates, the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years could be over quicker than most thought possible — and with the opposite result. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 post-season contests this spring, in

  • Stafford, Rams slowly getting back to work after Super Bowl win

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford had an offseason injection in his elbow to quell an unspecified minor injury that nagged him throughout the Los Angeles Rams' run to the Super Bowl. He didn't throw serious passes during organized team activities Monday, and he might not do so again until training camp. Stafford still believes he can get plenty of work done during the Rams' early preparations for their chase of a second ring. “The biggest thing for me at this point is to continue to

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a